Giants’ rookie running back proving to be one of the biggest steals of 2024 NFL Draft

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants struck gold in this year’s NFL Draft when they added a new explosive playmaker to their backfield. Rookie fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. is proving to be one of the biggest steals of the 2024 NFL Draft this season after taking over as the Giants’ new starting running back.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has already stolen the Giants’ starting running back job

The Giants signed veteran running back Devin Singletary to a three-year deal in free agency this offseason to presumably take over as the team’s starter for the foreseeable future. Singletary looked solid through the first few weeks of the season but a groin injury opened up an opportunity for Tracy to receive extended playing time.

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Singletary was absent in Week 5 and Week 6 with Tracy filling in as the starter for those two games. However, even upon Singeltary’s return, Tracy has remained the starter. Singletary has been active in each of the last two games but Tracy has been the Giants’ starting running back regardless.

Tracy has provided the Giants’ offense with consistency and explosiveness

Through the first eight weeks of the season, Tracy has racked up an impressive 376 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 73 carries. Over the last four weeks since taking over as the starter, Tracy is averaging 86.8 rushing yards per game and 5.69 yards per carry, totaling 347 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and another 72 yards on 12 receptions.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Not only has Tracy been consistent, but he has also been explosive. He has rushed for 18 first downs this season and has four rushes of 20+ yards this season. Tracy has ripped some big runs to generate explosive plays for the Giants’ offense, including his 45-yard touchdown run against the Steelers in Week 8.

The Giants uncovered a hidden gem in the fifth round of this year’s draft when they selected Tracy. He has quickly become the team’s primary rushing threat and has the potential to develop into a true weapon in their backfield.