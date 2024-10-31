Giants pick ‘gunslinger’ LSU quarterback in latest PFF mock draft

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The New York Giants seem like a team likely to reboot and revamp their quarterback position in the offseason. Between his struggles on primetime, his history with injuries, and his inability to win at home, Daniel Jones is standing on his last leg.

The 2025 offseason could bring forth a new quarterback for Big Blue. While the 2025 NFL Draft class is not expected to be as rich with quarterback talent as this past class, there are still a few prospects who will go in the first round. In Pro Football Focus’s latest mock draft, the Giants drafted one of the class’s most intriguing quarterback prospects.

Giants land LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier in 2025 PFF Mock Draft

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema had the Giants drafting LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier with the No. 10 overall pick in his latest 2025 mock draft:

“The Daniel Jones experience is nearing an end in New York. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, assuming no firings, will get their chance to pick the next guy. That could be gunslinger Garrett Nussmeier, who — as we saw in his rollercoaster of a game versus Texas A&M — can deliver big-time NFL throws but also puts the ball in harm’s way too much. Nussmeier has talent but needs to grow as a decision-maker. And that’s understandable, with this being his first year as a starter.”

As Sikkema points out, Nussmeier is an inexperienced quarterback with plenty of flaws in his game. However, the upside is there, and Nussmeier’s talent as a passer is undeniable. He has throws on his film that will turn heads and enamor both fans and scouts alike:

Nussmeier is only in his first season as a starter but it has been one incredible breakout campaign. He has thrown for 2,627 yards and a conference-leading 20 touchdowns in only eight games. However, he also leads the SEC with nine interceptions, demonstrating his gun-slinging tendencies.

Nussmeier is far from a flawless prospect. He is inexperienced and puts the ball in harm’s way far too often. But his tools and traits are something for scouts to ogle over.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll worked wonders once in the past when developing turnover-prone gunslinger Josh Allen into a perennial Pro Bowler for the Buffalo Bills. Nussmeier’s similar skill set could entice Daboll to take a chance on developing his raw talents in next year’s draft.