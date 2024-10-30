Giants named ‘perfect fit’ for star Miami quarterback prospect

Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The Daniel Jones era seems to finally be coming to a close for the New York Giants. The sixth-year quarterback is expected to remain the team’s starter for the rest of the 2024-25 season, however, his chances of keeping that job next season seem slim.

Instead, the Giants will likely be in the market for a new quarterback in the 2025 offseason and could elect to spend their first-round pick on the position. If the Giants go quarterback in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, one exciting prospect stands out as a perfect fit.

The Giants were recently named a “perfect fit” for Miami QB Cam Ward

Miami quarterback Cam Ward has burst onto the scene this season with a Heisman-candidate campaign after transferring from Washington State. He’s thrown for a conference-leading 2,746 yards and 24 touchdowns through eight games this season while leading the Hurricanes to an 8-0 record.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

ESPN analyst Jordan Reid recently named the New York Giants a “perfect fit” for Ward in the 2025 NFL Draft:

“With the Daniel Jones era likely ending after this season, Giants general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll will finally get a chance to draft ‘their guy’ at quarterback,” Reid wrote. “The 6-foot-2, 223-pound Ward provides an exciting package of arm talent, poise and accuracy that the franchise has been seeking for quite some time.

“Daboll’s scheme works best when engineered by a passer who can take advantage of intermediate and deep throws, which have been lacking in New York’s offense. The playmaking and mobility of Ward would also help mask a lot of the shortcomings of the Giants’ offensive line.”

When it’s all said and done, Ward could be the top quarterback taken in next year’s draft class. The Giants currently hold the ninth-overall pick in this year’s draft. How far up or down the draft order they move between now and the end of the regular season could ultimately determine whether or not they are able to draft Ward. But if the Giants manage to land the strong-arm Miami signal-caller, they could transform their offensive into an explosive unit.

The Giants could form an explosive QB-WR duo

The prospect of pairing Ward with the Giants’ 2024 first-round pick Malik Nabers is exciting. Nabers is already one of the NFL’s most explosive young wide receivers and could benefit from playing with a gun-slinging quarterback who excels at hitting deep passes.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Pairing Ward’s electrifying playmaking with young star receiver Malik Nabers would give the Giants an exciting offensive core to build around,” Reid wrote.

Nabers has totaled 498 yards and three touchdowns through six games so far in his rookie season. However, few of his receptions have come on deep passes 20+ yards downfield with Jones only completing seven of such passes on 28 attempts this season.

Drafting Ward would give head coach Brian Daboll a gunslinger similar to that of Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, who Daboll is credited with developing into the perennial Pro Bowler that he has become. The hope would be for Daboll’s quarterback wisdom to take effect on Ward and help transform the Giants’ offense with a young and dynamic QB-WR duo in Ward and Nabers.