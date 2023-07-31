Giants’ rookie Jalin Hyatt logs insane speed at training camp

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Rising Star: Jalin Hyatt Shines in New York Giants Training Camp

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is commanding attention and admiration during the team’s training camp, emerging as a potential standout from this year’s draft class.

Hyatt’s Unmissable Speed

According to Art Stapleton, Hyatt revealed on Sunday that the Giants’ GPS recorded him reaching a speed of 24 mph “a few times” during his workout sessions in camp.

I was interviewing #NYGiants rookie Jalin Hyatt when Daniel Jones walked by.



"Ask him if he hit 24 miles per hour today!" Jones joked.



So I did.



Hyatt didn't know yet re: today, but told me the team GPS has tracked him as fast as 24 mph "a few times" so far in camp.



Arrow up. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 30, 2023

Excelling in Practice Sessions

Moreover, Hyatt continued his striking performance in Monday’s practice, displaying his exceptional hands and footwork with a skillful toe-tap catch down the sideline.

Surprising Draft Outcome

Hyatt’s fall to the third round in this year’s draft was surprising to many, given his high praise as one of the most promising WR prospects available. His remarkable speed was one of his defining assets entering the draft, and he’s already flaunting it even before the team plays its first preseason game.

Potential WR1 for the Giants

With his exceptional speed, reliable hands, and burgeoning chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones, Hyatt could rapidly ascend to the WR1 position on the Giants’ depth chart. The wide receiver role for the New York Giants last season was subject to frequent changes due to a series of injuries. As such, Hyatt evolving into a dependable target for Jones will be key to the upcoming season.

A Glimpse of the Future

As training camp progresses and the preseason looms, it will be thrilling to see more of what Hyatt can deliver. So far, he has certainly made a lasting impression.

