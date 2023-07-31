Giants’ rookie Jalin Hyatt logs insane speed at training camp

Rising Star: Jalin Hyatt Shines in New York Giants Training Camp
New York Giants rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is commanding attention and admiration during the team’s training camp, emerging as a potential standout from this year’s draft class.
Hyatt’s Unmissable Speed
According to Art Stapleton, Hyatt revealed on Sunday that the Giants’ GPS recorded him reaching a speed of 24 mph “a few times” during his workout sessions in camp.
Excelling in Practice Sessions
Moreover, Hyatt continued his striking performance in Monday’s practice, displaying his exceptional hands and footwork with a skillful toe-tap catch down the sideline.
Surprising Draft Outcome
Hyatt’s fall to the third round in this year’s draft was surprising to many, given his high praise as one of the most promising WR prospects available. His remarkable speed was one of his defining assets entering the draft, and he’s already flaunting it even before the team plays its first preseason game.
Potential WR1 for the Giants
- Giants: Sterling Shepard thrilled to be back with teammates following long injury recovery
- Giants incorporating 6th round cornerback gem into first team
- Giants’ backup center tears triceps during training camp
With his exceptional speed, reliable hands, and burgeoning chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones, Hyatt could rapidly ascend to the WR1 position on the Giants’ depth chart. The wide receiver role for the New York Giants last season was subject to frequent changes due to a series of injuries. As such, Hyatt evolving into a dependable target for Jones will be key to the upcoming season.
A Glimpse of the Future
As training camp progresses and the preseason looms, it will be thrilling to see more of what Hyatt can deliver. So far, he has certainly made a lasting impression.
Follow this writer on X/Twitter: @DylanBacker_