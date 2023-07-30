New York Giants: Day 4 training camp standouts

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants wrapped up their fourth practice of training camp on Sunday morning as the team hosted its Back Together Weekend. Big Blue is getting ready to put the pads on this week as they prepare themselves for their first preseason game coming up on August 11th.

Top Standouts from Day 4 of New York Giants Training Camp

The Giants got some reinforcements on offense for Sunday’s practice as WRs Sterling Shepard and Jamison Crowder were both activated off the PUP list. The defense forced a couple of turnovers on day four while the offense also managed to generate some big plays. Another back-and-forth practice for New York as they prepare to put the pads on this week.

Jason Pinnock with a mind-blowing interception at the end of practice

New York has a position to fill on the back end of their defense at safety following the departure of Julian Love this offseason. Third-year safety Jason Pinnock seems to be the leading man for the job. Pinnock joined the Giants last season and played in 14 games, totaling 41 combined tackles and three passes defended. He has been practicing with the first team at camp and made the highlight of the day to end Sunday’s practice:

This is the nastiest practice rep interception I’ve ever seen. This needs to go viral.



Insane play form Jason Pinnock. #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/QVzmbaeu9j — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) July 30, 2023

Rookie CB Tre Hawkins III looks like a stud at Giants training camp

The Giants drafted CB Deonte Banks in the first round of this year’s draft and while there is plenty of excitement surrounding the Maryland product, another rookie corner has been making waves at camp. Sixth-round pick Tre Hawkins III out of Old Dominion has been clamping down opposing wide receivers and making consistent plays through the first four days of practice.

Hawkins, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound corner, has been running primarily with the second team at camp and turning heads with numerous impressive reps. At Sunday’s practice, Hawkins broke up a pass to Sterling Shepard on an in route and had tight coverage on an incomplete deep ball to Jalin Hyatt, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. It’s early in the training camp period, but if Hawkins keeps up this level of play, he could find himself in the mix with the first team by the time preseason rolls around.

Jalin Hyatt moving at the pace of a golf cart

Rookie third-round WR Jalin Hyatt had another excellent day at training camp, hauling in a couple of touchdown receptions including a deep bomb where the Tennessee product got to show off his elite speed.

Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com posted that Hyatt told him the team GPS has tracked him as fast as 24 mph “a few times” so far in camp. The rookie put his golf-cart-level speed on full display today, scoring a deep touchdown, outrunning DB Dane Belton.

The big question on Hyatt coming out of college was whether or not he could run routes and get open at the next level. That question has seemingly been answered as Hyatt used his quick feet and polished route-running skills to score a touchdown on Sunday.

Video: #Giants 3rd round pick, rookie WR Jalin Hyatt beats CB Rodarius Williams 1-on-1 on a redzone drill.



Touchdown pass from Daniel Jonespic.twitter.com/DzzADLV9r9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 30, 2023

The Giants’ training camp practice schedule

After four successful days to kick off training camp, the Giants will be back at it tomorrow morning. Head coach Brian Daboll said the team will put the pads on for Tuesday’s practice.

Per the team’s website, the Giants’ training camp schedule is as follows:

Monday, July 31 – 10:00 AM

Tuesday, Aug. 1 – 5:00 PM

Thursday, Aug. 3 – 10:00 AM

Friday, Aug. 4 – 10:00 AM

Saturday, Aug. 5 – 5:00 PM