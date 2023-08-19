Giants rookie DL flashing elite potential in the preseason

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants came away with a win in their second preseason game on Friday as many rookies stood out to propel the team to victory. Among those standout rookies was seventh-round pick Jordon Riley. The Oregon product strung together another impressive performance after, flashing elite potential on the defensive line.

Jordon Riley stands out in Preseason Week 2

Riley is making a name for himself this preseason, stringing together two solid performances in a row during the exhibition period. In Friday’s game against Carolina, Riley totaled three tackles and one tackle for loss. The rookie demonstrated his ability to shed blocks with easy as he made a tackle in the backfield:

Yeah, Jordon Riley balled out yesterday pic.twitter.com/uB1z2gbrJT — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 19, 2023

Riley receives high praise

Following his impressive performance in the team’s first preseason game, NFL Analyst Brian Baldinger praised the rookie, describing him as a “good looking prospect.”

Baldinger pointed out Riley’s “strength and power,” saying that he thought Riley “showed up in scrimmages” against the Lions last week.

Bolstering the Giants’ run defense

The Giants’ run defense was a major weakness last season. In the 2022 regular season, New York’s run defense ranked 27th in the NFL, surrendering 144.2 rushing yards per game. If Riley can maintain his high level of play heading into the regular season, he could provide a massive boost against the run to Wink Martindale’s unit.