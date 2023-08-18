Giants V Panthers (21-19): Takeaways, standout players

Michael Karas / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants found themselves on the winning end of their Week 2 preseason matchup with the Carolina Panthers. The Giants beat the Panthers 21–19 to improve their preseason record to 1-1. The game came down to the wire but New York’s defense stood strong and grinded out the win in MetLife Stadium.

New York Giants’ first-team offense lights it up in Preseason Week 2

Big Blue’s offense got off to a hot start in Week 2 of the preseason. The starting lineup took the field for the first time this year as QB Daniel Jones led the team on a scoring drive to open up the game, completing eight of his nine passing attempts for 69 yards and one touchdown. Jones capped off the scoring drive, connecting with second-year TE Daniel Bellinger for the four-yard score.

TE Darren Waller stood out as a true superstar, hauling in three receptions for 30 yards, seeming unguardable on the majority of his routes run. WR Isaiah Hodgins led the team in receiving, totaling 45 yards on two receptions.

The rookie came to play against the Panthers

Rookie WR Jalin Hyatt hauled in a team-high four receptions as he totaled 35 yards and his first career touchdowns. Second-team QB Tyrod Taylor hit Hyatt on a deep ball downfield and the rookie brought it in for an easy six points.

Seventh-round pick Jordon Riley had himself a game, totaling three tackles and one tackle for loss in the second preseason game. Riley has stood out throughout the summer, making plays in training camp and dominating against the run in both of the team’s first two preseason games.

The offensive line struggles once again

The Giants’ offensive line has been a consistent sore spot throughout the summer. In their second preseason game, that narrative remained unchanged. Despite letting up only two sacks for 17 yards, it seemed as though New York’s quarterbacks were under duress throughout the game.

Giants’ defense shuts down the Panthers in the first half

The game got close in the second half, but New York’s defense handled business in the first two-quarters of the game. Big Blue went into the second half with a 21–3 lead as the Giants’ first-team defense gave the Panthers’ starters fits throughout the first periods of play.

Newly-signed LB Bobby Okereke looked like a game-changer in the middle of the Giants’ defense, blowing up run plays and totaling a team-high seven tackles.

After two preseason games, there is plenty of work left for the Giants to do before the start of their regular season, but the starters have given HC Brian Daboll and the team’s fans plenty to be excited about. They will be back at it next weekend, facing the New York Jets on Saturday night before wrapping up the preseason and getting ready to concur the 2023 NFL season.