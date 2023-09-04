Giants restructure Daniel Jones’ contract, opening up cap space

Michael Karas / USA TODAY NETWORK

In a scenario where cap space was tighter than a game-winning field goal, the New York Giants had only $826K to play with as they rolled into the regular season. The anticipation was palpable: how would the front office create breathing room in the budget? The answer turned out to be quite the quarterback sneak.

The Giants Rework Daniel Jones’ Contract

While rumors swirled that the Giants might restructure the deals of long-term players who’d recently inked new contracts, it was quarterback Daniel Jones who emerged as the team’s financial MVP. General Manager Joe Schoen had the option to offer extensions to Leonard Williams or Adoree’ Jackson, thereby reducing their upcoming season salaries. However, the team chose to double down and rework Jones’s deal, freeing up a cool $6.315M in cap space.

The Financial Playbook: Salary to Signing Bonus

What did the restructure involve? Jones converted $8.42 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, according to NFL Network’s Field Yates. This move not only opened up nearly $7 million in valuable salary space for the Giants but also gave them a lot more flexibility for future player acquisitions or trades.

The Larger Game Plan: Spreading the Cap Hit

Jones recently signed a hefty four-year, $160 million deal during this off-season. Opting for him as the candidate for restructuring was a no-brainer; it essentially meant more guaranteed money for Jones while enabling the Giants to spread out the cap hit over the coming years.

Performance Check: Jones’s Positive Strides

Daniel Jones is fresh off a promising 2022 season where he threw for 3,642 yards with 17 touchdowns and a meager six interceptions. However, the sack counter read a concerning 51, a stat that the Giants must bring down to further elevate Jones’s passing game.

Franchise Quarterback: A Vote of Confidence

The mega extension for Jones sends a clear signal: the Giants are banking on him to be their franchise quarterback, a leader who can help elevate the team to new heights. Given the financial reshuffling, it seems they’re setting the stage for just that.

The moves by the Giants’ front office, especially the restructured contract for Daniel Jones, reveal a carefully crafted strategy aimed at achieving both financial flexibility and long-term success.



