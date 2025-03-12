Giants reportedly hosting visit with Russell Wilson as they wait for answer from Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are waiting patiently for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision on where he will be playing in 2025. They are in the running along with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, while they wait for Rodgers, the Giants have also begun making contingency plans.

Russell Wilson is expected to be the Giants’ Plan B at quarterback if they miss out on Rodgers. That plan seems to be set in motion with a meeting between the parties to happen before the weekend.

Giants to meet with QB Russell Wilson

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson is scheduled to fly to New York on Thursday night to visit Friday with the Giants. He has a meeting with the Browns first on Thursday but will then speak to the Giants about potentially signing on as their next starting quarterback.

Wilson and the Giants had an “exploratory” meeting last offseason to discuss the possibility of him signing after he was released by the Denver Broncos. However, the Giants couldn’t guarantee Wilson a starting job with Daniel Jones still on the roster, so he elected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers instead.

In 2024, Wilson made 11 starts for the Steelers, going 6-5 while throwing for 2,482 yards with a 16-5 TD-INT ratio and an additional two touchdowns rushing. He led the Steelers to the playoffs where they were ultimately eliminated in the Wild Card round.

Meanwhile, the Giants cut Jones mid-season and finished the campaign 3-14. Perhaps Wilson could have helped them avoid such a disastrous season. Maybe he will this time around — or maybe he won’t.

Wilson might be the Giants’ Plan B, but there’s no telling what the Giants are to him. He has a meeting with them, and also the Cleveland Browns, and has reportedly received interest from the Tennessee Titans. His market has developed into quite a competitive one, which means New York will need to become aggressive to acquire his services — if they don’t land Rodgers. If not, then they will pivot to a far less desirable Plan C.