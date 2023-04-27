Giants reportedly eyeing WR Quentin Johnston in upcoming 2023 NFL Draft

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs after a catch in the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2023 NFL draft draws near, scheduled for 8 PM, rumors abound, and the Giants are associated with several wide receivers. Although Jordan Addison, Zay Flowers, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and recently Jonathan Mingo have all been mentioned, one receiver has flown somewhat under the radar, despite the Giants using one of their top 30 visits to assess his potential.

TCU standout Quentin Johnston has not been prominently connected to Big Blue in recent weeks, but at 6’4″ and 193 pounds, he is undoubtedly among the top pass catchers in this draft class.

The Giants would be smart to consider Quentin Johnston:

Johnston is an athletic marvel with exceptional physical attributes. Possessing the height, weight, and speed to evolve into a high-volume WR1, he does have some inconsistencies that make him a raw prospect. As a college player, he displayed boom-or-bust tendencies and lacked refined route-running skills. Surprisingly, he does not fully utilize his size at the point of attack, often relying on his body rather than his hands to secure passes.

Despite these flaws, his impressive catch radius may lead to increased production with superior quarterback play at the NFL level. Some analysts have likened him to DK Metcalf due to his physical traits, though his game leans more toward speed than strength.

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network: Some late buzz surrounding WR Quentin Johnston — the Giants and Chiefs remain heavy players and one source mentioned KC may jump New York to take the TCU wideout if need be. Tampa and LAC are in play as well.

Speculation suggests that Big Blue might prioritize a cornerback in the first round or even trade down from the 25th overall pick. Some teams reportedly have only 15 players with first-round grades this year, implying that the Giants may prefer to acquire more value in the middle rounds to address other needs.

Nonetheless, Johnston’s potential as a WR1 is undeniable, and the Giants are in dire need of a player who can elevate their offense and draw significant attention.