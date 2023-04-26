Giants high on standout Ole Miss wide receiver as potential 2nd round grab

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) catches a pass against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have expressed significant interest in the upcoming NFL Draft’s top wide receiver prospects all offseason long. While many believe New York could end up taking a WR in round one, a recent report suggests that the Giants are high on a round two prospect at the position. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants have done a lot on Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo and are really high on him.

What could Jonathan Mingo bring to the Giants?

Mingo has seldom been brought up as a potential day-one option in this year’s draft class. However, Raanan described Mingo as a “sleeper” pick for the Giants at 25 overall in the first round, though, the Ole Miss WR is more likely an option in the second round.

The Giants are also expressing interest in some of the class’s top cornerback options. If New York goes CB in round one, Mingo could be a top target on day two. According to the New York Post, the Giants “will actively pursue trading up by packaging some of their seven picks in the fourth round or later.” Mingo could be a trade-up target at the top of the second round.

Mingo is described as a “physical presence,” measuring in at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. He ran a 4.46s 40-yard dash with 22 bench press reps, a 39.5″ vertical jump, and a 10′ 9″ broad jump.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com describes Mingo as a “big, strong slot receiver possessing the mental and physical toughness to outperform his speed limitations.” He started all 13 games in 2022 for the Rebels, totaling 51 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns.

Despite his lack of top-tier production in college, Mingo demonstrated plenty of talent on his tape. He possesses the ability to make plays after the catch, the physicality to stretch the field as a deep threat, and is an “ascending route runner,” per PFF.

The Giants are currently lacking a physical presence in their receiving corps outside of TE Darren Waller. HC Brian Daboll clearly favors shiftier route-runners at the position, but Mingo has the tools and traits to develop into a fine route-runner, blended with a mean-streak reminiscent of former Ole Miss and current Philadelphia Eagles WR AJ Brown.

While he may have some physical limitations, there is plenty to like about Jonathan Mingo. As the Giants search for a dynamic receiving threat with WR1 upside, Mingo may stand out on the second day of the draft.