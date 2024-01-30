Giants reportedly expect to hire next defensive coordinator by the end of the week

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are searching for their next defensive coordinator following the departure of Wink Martindale earlier this offseason. Their hunt for their next coordinator should soon be coming to an end, however, as general manager Joe Schoen shared some insight on the process at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday.

Schoen spoke with reporters in Mobile, Alabama at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday and gave a timetable on their upcoming defensive coordinator hiring. According to Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic, Schoen said he is hoping for a resolution at defensive coordinator by the end of this week. Pat Leonard of the Daily News reported that a DC hiring by the end of the week is the expectation more than the hope.

The Giants have a lengthy list of coordinator candidates that they have been interviewing over the past month. Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson seems to be leading the race, however, there is some steep competition for his services.

Head coach Brian Daboll is hiring his second defensive coordinator entering his third season with the team. Getting this hiring right will be crucial for Big Blue as Martindale was considered a big loss for the coaching staff. The Giants should know who will be leading the unit in 2024 by the end of the week.