Giants have steep competition for top defensive coordinator choice

The New York Giants are seemingly zeroing in on their next defensive coordinator. Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson seems like the frontrunner for the job after the G-Men brought him in for a second interview last week. However, if New York wants to hire Wilson, they will have to deal with some steep competition.

Since the tense departure of Wink Martindale earlier this offseason, the Giants have been searching for their next defensive coordinator. They have interviewed a list of candidates headlined by Wilson but also including Bills LBs coach Bobby Babich, Dolphins LBs coach Anthony Campanile, Giants DBs coach Jerome Henderson, Chiefs LBs coach Brendan Daly, former Chargers DC Derrick Ansley, and former Titans DC Shane Bowen.

Among this list of coordinators, Wilson is the first and only so far to have received a second interview with the Giants. Wilson met with Big Blue a second time over the weekend while the Ravens had a day off in preparation for the AFC Championship Game, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wilson seems to be the leading candidate for Big Blue as they enter the final stages of their defensive coordinator search.

Wilson is drawing interest from teams around the league

The Green Bay Packers are the latest team to enter their name in the Dennard Wilson Sweepstakes. The Packers now join the Giants, the Tennessee Titans, and the Los Angeles Rams in the race to hire Wilson.

Wilson is the coach that many Philadelphia Eagles players thought should have been promoted to defensive coordinator last year, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. He is a highly thought-of and well-respected assistant coach who seems overdue for a coordinator job.

If the Giants want to hire Wilson, they can now that the Baltimore Ravens have been eliminated from postseason contention. But, as Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post points out, the Giants might have to come up with an overwhelming package if they want Wilson as the three other teams vying for him are more competitive than New York.