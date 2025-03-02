Giants reportedly considering passing on a quarterback in the NFL Draft for class’s best prospect

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ search for a quarterback has begun. They made a strong push to trade for Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford before he and the Rams came to terms on a restructured contract to keep him in California. Now the Giants need to pivot in a new direction as they seek a veteran quarterback to provide an immediate impact on their offense.

Meanwhile, the Giants are picking third overall in the 2025 NFL Draft class, which they could use to select their quarterback of the future. However, there are some who feel as though the top two quarterbacks in the class, Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, are unworthy of such a high selection. As a result, the Giants could pivot to taking the best player available, building out the rest of their roster and aiming to compete in 2025 with a veteran under center.

Giants could pass on a quarterback for NFL Draft’s top prospect with No. 3 pick

Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, there are some decision-makers in the Giants’ organization who are considering the possibility of passing a quarterback in favor of drafting the best prospect available:

“While the Giants have done extensive work on the quarterbacks at the top of the draft, there are still people in their building who wouldn’t mind staying at No. 3 and picking either Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter,” Graziano reported. “Teams like Ward and Sanders, but they’re not viewed as surefire franchise-changers the way some of the top quarterbacks in recent years were.”

Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter and Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter are widely considered the top prospects in the draft class. Both have received the coveted “generational” label and are in contention to be the first pick in the draft. However, as the Titans and Browns consider drafting quarterbacks with the first and second overall picks respectively, the Giants could luck into Carter or Hunter with the No. 3 pick in the draft.

Giants need to decide between a QB or the BPA

Drafting Carter or Hunter would come at the expense of an opportunity to take a promising young quarterback, though. The Giants are seemingly desperate to upgrade the position with a veteran quarterback, but that doesn’t necessarily prevent them from drafting a quarterback high as well and securing both their immediate and long-term plans for the position.

If the Giants feel comfortable with whichever veteran they land, however, they could continue building up the rest of the roster around him and draft the best player available. This would position the Giants to be more competitive in 2025 while setting them up to take advantage of a projected stronger 2026 quarterback class in the draft. Perhaps with a better roster in the 2026 offseason the Giants could develop that rookie even better than they could now with their 3-14 roster.