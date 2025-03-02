Giants reportedly ‘lurking’ in guard market in free agency

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The NFL’s free agency period is right around the corner and the New York Giants are preparing to enter a crucial offseason. After a 3-14 finish in 2024, the Giants need to make upgrades to their roster in hopes of a better outcome in 2025.

Among the areas that the Giants need to address is their offensive line. Right guard is a massive need for Big Blue that they could address with a splash signing in free agency.

Giants reportedly “lurking” in free-agent guard market

General manager Joe Schoen indicated during his press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine that he will be on the hunt for reinforcements in the trenches. According to one report, that process has already begun.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants are lurking in the guard market as they search for upgrades in the offensive line, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:

“Guards dominated free agency last year and will do well once again. The Giants, Cardinals and Seahawks are lurking in this market, too,” Fowler reported.

While much attention is being paid to the Giants’ search for a new quarterback, their determination to upgrade the offensive line should not be underestimated. The quarterback will go as far as the offensive line takes them. New York also has $48 million in salary cap space to utilize this offseason, giving them plenty of financial flexibility to upgrade multiple positions through free agency.

The Giants will have options in free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs franchise tagged RG Trey Smith, taking the top name off the board before free agency even began. However, there is still a strong crop of talent for the Giants to sift through.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Among the top guards who will be available in free agency this offseason include Will Fries of the Indianapolis Colts, Teven Jenkins of the Chicago Bears, Kevin Zeitler of the Detroit Lions, and Will Hernandez of the Arizona Cardinals, among others.

The Giants will target one of these players as an immediate plug-and-play starter for the upcoming season.