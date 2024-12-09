Giants quarterback denies claim that head coach has lost the locker room

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ season has fallen off the rails, and by the time it concludes, it will go down as one of the worst seasons in the history of the franchise.

Drew Lock does not think the Giants’ locker room is broken

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It also appears that there has been a disconnect between the players and head coach Brian Daboll, which became especially apparent following the benching and subsequent release of quarterback Daniel Jones. Since then, Drew Lock has taken over as the starting quarterback after Tommy DeVito started one game.

Lock, who completed 43% of his pass attempts for 227 yards in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, denied that the Giants’ locker room is in disarray following the game:

“It’s one of the closest locker rooms I’ve ever been in,” Lock said (h/t SNY). “Zero finger-pointing. It’s nice to be in that and I think guys have handled this the best they could and we’re gonna continue to handle it and try to get a win here in these last couple games.”

It has been a frustrating season for the Giants

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Frustration has mounted exponentially in recent weeks, and the Giants’ continued decline has only amplified that. Wide receiver Malik Nabers expressed displeasure with the target share after their blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12, and Dexter Lawrence disagreed with the decision to bench Jones during the bye week.

Additionally, 2023 first-round cornerback Deonte Banks has had multiple instances of playing with a lack of effort this season, which could be another indicator of the state of the locker room.

The Giants have lost eight straight games and are tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the worst record in the NFL at 2-11. They will already be without Lawrence and left tackle Andrew Thomas for the rest of the season with injuries, and it is increasingly likely that New York will wind up with the first overall pick in next year’s draft.

It is unclear if Daboll will remain as head coach through the next wave of the rebuild, but he is likely coaching to keep his job intact the rest of the way. A broken locker room, however, is a recipe for disaster. A change could be in order following the season, but only time will tell if that occurs.