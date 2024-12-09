Giants see flashes of elite defensive play from former 5th round pick

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants are undeniably one of the NFL’s bottom-dwellers this season. While the perception is that they’re positioning themselves for a top draft pick next year, there are still a few bright spots in what has been a frustrating campaign.

Among them, linebacker Micah McFadden has emerged as a silver lining, stepping up when the team needed him most. The former fifth-round pick from Indiana is showcasing significant growth in his third season, cementing himself as a critical piece of the Giants’ future on defense.

A Steady Climb for McFadden

McFadden’s progress this season has been evident. Through 13 weeks, he has racked up 68 tackles and improved his missed tackle rate to <12.4%, a substantial leap from the 20.4% he posted in 2023. While he isn’t renowned for his coverage skills, McFadden excels as a run defender and tackler—qualities he put on full display against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

With starting MIKE linebacker Bobby Okereke sidelined due to injury, the Giants handed McFadden the reins as the primary linebacker, and he rose to the occasion. He recorded 11 tackles, including eight solo stops and a remarkable five tackles for loss. His impact was felt throughout the game as the Giants held Saints star running back Alvin Kamara to just 44 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

It marked the first time in weeks that New York’s defense allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards in a game, an achievement even more impressive given the patchwork nature of their defensive front.

A Glimpse of Defensive Potential

McFadden’s performance against New Orleans was a masterclass in instincts and reaction timing. Known for his ability to diagnose runs quickly, he thrived as the defense’s centerpiece, demonstrating an elevated level of play. Paired with Okereke, McFadden gives the Giants a promising duo at linebacker—one of the few positions where the team appears to have a solid foundation.

However, even with these flashes of defensive competency, the Giants remain a team plagued by inconsistency. The pieces are there, but the structure around them is crumbling. The offense lacks playmaking ability, and coaching has failed to inspire much-needed consistency. The potential is evident, but the execution continues to falter.

A Fan Base in Revolt

As McFadden shines on the field, the fan base’s patience grows thinner by the week. A plane flying over MetLife Stadium before Sunday’s game, bearing a banner demanding owner John Mara fix this “dumpster fire,” encapsulated the frustration of a season gone awry. With fans openly voicing their discontent, the Giants’ front office and coaching staff find themselves on shaky ground heading into the offseason.

Hope Amid Chaos

For all the dysfunction surrounding the franchise, McFadden’s emergence offers a glimmer of hope. He’s proving to be more than just a serviceable player; he’s someone who can be a cornerstone of the defense moving forward. If the Giants can surround him with more talent and address glaring deficiencies on offense, McFadden could be part of the solution rather than just a bright spot in a lost season.

But as the 2024 campaign nears its end, the Giants must face a stark reality: incremental improvements and standout performances like McFadden’s mean little without a cohesive and competitive team around them. Whether the current regime gets the chance to right the ship remains to be seen, but McFadden has done his part to give fans something to cheer about in an otherwise bleak year.