Giants’ quarterback change is about to unlock hidden upside in $36 million receiver

Nobody thought the New York Giants would double down on Darius Slayton, yet they shocked plenty by handing him a fresh three-year deal.

When the wide receiver market cooled, the Giants locked in Slayton for $36 million, with $22 million guaranteed at signing.

It was an unexpected investment for a player who, despite flashes, hasn’t consistently broken games open. Still, New York saw a chance to bet on upside.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Slayton’s past numbers leave room for more

Over the last few seasons, Slayton has been one of the Giants’ only reliable downfield options, but his production tells a quieter story.

Last year, he hauled in just 39 receptions for 573 yards and two touchdowns, catching a mere 55.7% of his targets.

That isn’t exactly lighting up the stat sheet, especially when you recall he posted 816 yards in 2022 and eight scores as a rookie back in 2019.

The Giants are convinced there’s more there — the kind of spark that better quarterback play might finally ignite.

Russell Wilson could be the difference Slayton needs

New York hopes Russell Wilson will be the one to tap into Slayton’s full potential, something Daniel Jones rarely managed.

Wilson is arguably one of the best deep passers the NFL has ever seen, and his numbers back that claim.

Last season, he completed 54% of passes over 20 yards, totaling 27 completions, seven touchdowns and just a 1.8% turnover-worthy play rate.

That’s the sort of efficiency that can transform Slayton from a complementary piece into a legitimate game-breaker on the outside.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Slayton already feels the Russell Wilson effect

If early camp chemistry is any indication, Slayton may be on the verge of a career resurgence.

His words painted a clear picture of just how different life is catching passes from Wilson compared to the revolving door he’s dealt with.

“His knowledge of the game has shown already,” Slayton said. “Obviously, he has amazing talent with the ball. Accuracy, great touch on the deep balls.”

“I don’t really know that he’s missed more than one or two deep balls this whole camp. He is really accurate, really smart. He’s helped keep us in good plays throughout the whole camp. So, his impact has been felt for sure.”

The Giants’ offense could finally open up

Pairing Wilson’s deep-ball prowess with Slayton’s vertical speed, plus the emergence of second-year standout Malik Nabers and hopeful resurgent Jalin Hyatt, gives the Giants real firepower.

It’s almost like adding turbo to a car that’s spent years stuck in second gear, waiting for the right driver to finally open it up.

Now, Slayton might see softer coverage and more opportunities to stretch the field, making that new contract look like a bargain.