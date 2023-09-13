Giants’ promising edge rusher pops up on injury report, Amani Oruwariye dodges bullet

Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) warms up prior to the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants faced an unsettling reality check this Wednesday afternoon. Their injury report looked more like a VIP list featuring some key players who are crucial to their success this season.

Hamstring Troubles: Waller vs. Thomas

Both star left tackle Andrew Thomas and tight end Darren Waller were absent from practice thanks to hamstring injuries. While Waller’s case is more straightforward—he was pre-scheduled to take the day off for management of his hamstring situation—Thomas’s status for the important Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals hangs in the balance.

The Lengthy List of Giants’ Limited Participants

Also making appearances on the limited participation list were Deonte Banks, Cam Brown, Cor’Dale Flott, Graham Gano, Gervarrius Owens, Matt Peart, Wan’Dale Robinson, and the highly touted pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari.

The Quiet Giant: Azeez Ojulari

Ojulari’s name popping up on the injury report isn’t precisely a bombshell. Considering his first two years in the league, it almost feels like par for the course. But let’s not forget, the Giants have pinned their hopes on him becoming a formidable force off the edge. Ojulari saw limited action against the Dallas Cowboys, playing just 32 snaps, mostly because the Cowboys leaned heavily on their run game, rendering the Giants utterly hapless. His contribution was, therefore, pretty mute.

However, to ignore Ojulari’s past performance would be foolish. He generated an impressive 20 pressures and bagged six sacks over a mere 252 snaps last season. Although he started just seven games, his near sack-per-game average can’t be brushed aside. Still, his muscle mass didn’t seem to do much to seal the edge against Dallas, who trampled the Giants with over 120 yards on the ground.

The Big Blue Bounce-Back?

The Giants are pinning their hopes on Ojulari being fit and ready for their face-off against Arizona. They’re desperate to register a win and shake off the disastrous curtain-raiser against the Cowboys.

A Frightening Moment for Amani Oruwariye

In other concerning news, reserve defensive back Amani Oruwariye took a scary tumble during a special teams drill and had to be carted off the field. Following a neck injury, the Giants rushed him to the hospital. Fortunately, after undergoing tests, he was cleared to return to team facilities.

It appears that the seasoned defensive back will sidestep a significant injury. Nonetheless, the Giants will be keeping a close eye on him in the coming days to determine the length of his rehabilitation. Thankfully, the worst appears to be behind him.