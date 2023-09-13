Giants Injury Report: Multiple key players not practicing on Wednesday

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are back on the practice field following their embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. While the Giants did manage to walk away from the game without any significant injuries, a few key players sustained short-term injuries that will hold them out of Wednesday’s practice.

Andrew Thomas and Darren Waller not practicing on Wednesday

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that All-Pro LT Andrew Thomas will not practice on Wednesday as he deals with a hamstring injury. Thomas sustained the injury on the first drive in Week 1 but played through the pain until the fourth quarter when the game got out of hand. Thomas is considered “day-to-day.” New York will be hopeful that Thomas can recover quickly enough to play this Sunday against a fierce Cardinals defensive front.

Along with Thomas, star TE Darren Waller is also absent from Wednesday’s practice. Waller was limited in practice last week after tweaking his hamstring. He has dealt with hamstring injuries for the past two seasons, but this one is not expected to be a long-term injury. Daboll said that Waller is “OK” and that his absence from practice is actually just a veteran’s day off. Going forward, Waller will likely have one day off per week to ensure he maintains his health.

Other Giants on the injury report

After Thomas came out of the game last week, fourth-year OT Matt Peart stepped in. Unfortunately, Peart sustained an injury of his own soon after and had to leave the game. But Peart will be practicing today and seems ready to go for Week 2. However, Joshua Ezeudu appears to be another candidate to step in at left tackle if Thomas is unable to play.

When asked about second-year WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Daboll said “there’s a chance” he could play this Sunday. Robinson tore his ACL mid-way through last season and missed the summer on the PUP list. After being activated off the PUP list at the end of the preseason, though, Robinson has returned to practice and could soon make his season debut.

Daboll said K Graham Gano will be limited today, but he will be “fine,” according to Dan Salomone. The Giants’ veteran kicker was seen getting X-rays after the team’s Week 1 loss. Despite a poor performance in Week 1, Gano is still a valuable player for Big Blue. They will need him to recover quickly to keep their special teams unit afloat.