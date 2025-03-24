Giants prodded to trade haul of picks for 49ers star quarterback in wild mock trade

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

A wild mock trade recently had the New York Giants give up a wealth of draft stock for a playoff-tested quarterback.

Giants mock trade sends swaps first-rounders for 49ers QB

FS1’s Craig Carton recently proposed that the Giants should unload three future first-round draft picks to acquire San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (h/t San Francisco 49ers on SI’s Grant Cohen):

“Here’s a trade nobody says no too – The Giants trade 3 first round picks (includes a pick swap this year) with the 49ers for Brock Purdy. The Niners then sign Aaron Rodgers12 to be their starting QB for the 2025 season,” Carton wrote.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Purdy could bring resilience under center to Giants

Purdy helped lead the 49ers to the NFC Conference Championship game in 2023, before taking them to the Super Bowl in 2024. He went for 4,280 passing yards in 2023, followed by 3,864 yards in 2024.

The three-year veteran is an efficient passer owning a 67.5 percent completion rate for his career. With the ability to rack up volume yardage and being accustomed to having top-notch pass-catchers at his disposal, Purdy could turn the Giants around by finding Malik Nabers as well as Darius Slayton on the outside.

However, the feasibility of such a trade is unlikely. New York would deprive themselves of being able to snag an elite prospect in future drafts if they gave up three first-round picks for Purdy. Plus, Purdy is arguably an elite quarterback — a caliber player the 49ers would be crazy to trade away.

San Francisco is currently negotiating a new deal with Purdy, which they expect to agree to in the forthcoming months. If the two parties reach an impasse and Purdy winds up on the trade block, then perhaps the Giants could get involved. But, realistically, the 49ers will not be trading their franchise quarterback away anytime soon — especially as he is about to enter his prime.

While the Giants are nearly a lock to take a QB with the No. 3 overall pick this year, they may be better off finding another veteran on the free-agent market. Nevertheless, Purdy would be an ideal talent to take the reigns while New York’s 2025 pick comes along.