Giants on the verge of losing top free agent quarterback target

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Giants might be watching their top free-agent quarterback target slip away—and there’s little they can do about it right now. Aaron Rodgers is dominating the headlines and the quarterback market, but after a whirlwind tour of interested teams, the future Hall of Famer seems to be zeroing in on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers Doing His Homework with Pittsburgh

Rodgers has been meticulous about his next destination, having already visited the Giants and hoping the Minnesota Vikings might change their minds. But with Minnesota seemingly out of the running, Rodgers’ attention has fully shifted toward Pittsburgh. According to Gerry Dulac of the Steelers Radio Network, Rodgers was back in Pittsburgh on Friday for another visit, indicating that Mike Tomlin and his seasoned coaching staff have made a strong impression.

There were no imminent reports of the Steelers signing Rodgers, but it certainly suggests the Giants’ chances are dwindling.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh offers a stable environment, and Rodgers knows it. The Steelers have historically been a well-run franchise, making them an appealing spot for a veteran quarterback looking for one last run at a championship. While the Giants have plenty to offer in terms of potential and star power, the Steelers’ established culture may simply be too tempting for Rodgers to pass up.

Giants Facing a Critical Pivot Point

So, what do the Giants do if Rodgers ultimately opts for the black and gold over Big Blue? General Manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have patiently waited for Rodgers to make his decision, but their patience may have an expiration date.

Russell Wilson is waiting on the sidelines, ready to sign immediately. Yet Wilson himself is stuck in limbo until Rodgers’ domino finally falls. Wilson represents a strong Plan B, a capable veteran who could step in and manage the Giants’ offense effectively. But signing Wilson won’t necessarily prevent the Giants from selecting a quarterback at third overall—something they’ve heavily been linked to throughout the offseason.

Will Shedeur Sanders Factor into the Decision?

Even with a veteran quarterback secured, the Giants still have a critical choice to make in the upcoming draft. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to be a polarizing prospect. He possesses impressive accuracy and solid mental traits, but scouts differ significantly on his ceiling as a franchise passer.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Still, drafting Sanders would allow the Giants to secure both the present and the future at the game’s most crucial position. Wilson would handle immediate duties, offering Sanders valuable time to adjust to NFL speed and learn Daboll’s system. It’s a win-win scenario for a Giants front office eager to show they’re planning long-term.

The Dominoes are Ready to Fall

Ultimately, Rodgers’ final choice will have massive ripple effects across the league—especially for a Giants franchise that badly wants to land an established, big-name quarterback. Schoen knows that missing out on Rodgers puts the spotlight squarely on him, increasing pressure to get the next move right.

The clock is ticking, and every moment Rodgers spends in Pittsburgh brings the Giants closer to their pivot point. Whether it’s Rodgers or Wilson in the end, the Giants need an answer soon, or risk starting the offseason on the back foot once again.