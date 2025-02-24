Giants’ potential draft target won’t throw at Combine, will wait for Pro Day

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will not see one of their top draft targets throw at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Giants: QB Shedeur Sanders won’t throw at Combine

According to a relayed report from Bleacher Report, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will not participate in throwing drills at the Combine, but that doesn’t mean New York won’t see his arm talent on display before draft night:

“Shedeur Sanders will NOT throw at the NFL Combine, per @RapSheet,” Bleacher Report posted on X. “He plans to ‘focus on his interviews’ and will throw at Colorado’s Pro Day.”

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders’ elite arm talent will be seen on familiar turf

In recent years, the Combine has become much more about cerebral evaluations for quarterbacks than on-the-field assessments. Last season’s draft class saw top prospects in Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and particularly Jayden Daniels all forego throwing at the Combine for their respective Pro Days.

Now, Sanders will follow that trend. The Giants will be able to see him show his stuff on his home turf, where he played his junior and senior seasons. Colorado has not set an official date for their Pro Day as of yet. The NFL Combine will start on Thursday.

The Texas native set the FBS record for completion percentage with his career 71.8 percent clip. New York will hope that such efficiency, coupled with his 4,134 passing yards and 37 passing TDs from his senior year will translate when exhibiting his precision and skill. That will largely determine if they go with him over Miami’s Cam Ward, should both be available when the Giants go on the clock with the No. 3 overall pick.