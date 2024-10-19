Giants pass-rusher named top trade target for 2 NFC contenders

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, the New York Giants have some decisions to make about what direction they will go towards on the market. Currently at a 2-4 record on the season and last place in the NFC East, their season is on the ropes with a tough schedule ahead.

The Giants could trade Azeez Ojulari at the deadline

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

One of their players who could be viewed as a trade candidate is pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari. The 24-year-old is set to hit free agency this upcoming offseason, which could entice New York to survey his market while he is playing at a high level.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox cited the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions, two contenders in the NFC, as potential landing spots for Ojulari should he be dealt:

“The Lions should already be on the phone with New York. With Hutchinson and Davenport out, Detroit desperately needs a capable sack artist. Ojulari has shown that he can be one when given the opportunity,” Knox wrote. “The Atlanta Falcons should also be very interested in adding a pass-rusher before the deadline. While Atlanta traded for Matthew Judon at the end of the offseason, it has continued to struggle in the pass-rushing department.”

The Giants could sell high on Ojulari this season

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Both teams have a need in the pass rush, as the Falcons have just five sacks this season as a team and the Lions lost superstar Aiden Hutchinson for the rest of the season after suffering a fractured tibia. The Giants, meanwhile, could sell on Ojulari given the lack of available playing time when they are at full strength.

The wrist injury to Kayvon Thibodeaux opened the door for Ojulari to receive ample playing time again. Since his rookie season, injuries have hampered him significantly, which is the root behind the low snap count. However, when he is on the field, he has proven to be a force in the pass rush.

In Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ojulari recorded six total pressures and two sacks. On the season, he has four sacks and eight hurries, but has played in just 155 defensive snaps. His career-high in sacks came in his rookie season, where he was credited with eight sacks and played all 17 games.

It is unclear whether or not the Giants will trade Ojulari leading up to the deadline. How they perform in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles could determine their stance going forward, but the star pass-rusher will certainly be a name that will be monitored on the market in the coming weeks.