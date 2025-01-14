Giants pass-rusher named among the top free agents in the NFL this offseason

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are heading toward a rebuild this offseason after a 3-14 season. General manager Joe Schoen will need to make a few key decisions on the team’s impending free agents as he decides who to retain and who to replace once the New League Year rolls around.

Azeez Ojulari headlines the Giants’ impending free agents

Among the Giants’ top impending free agents are EDGE Azeez Ojulari, WR Darius Slayton, and S Jason Pinnock. Those are the three lineup regulars New York has who are set to hit the open market. Ojulari stands out among those three as the player with the most intrigue.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Ojulari was named one of the NFL’s top free agents this offseason

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently published his 2025 NFL Free Agency Big Board which ranked the top 50 impending free agents for the upcoming offseason. Ranking No. 6 on the list was Ojulari, who Knox argued will have “value to a contender” as he possesses upside (h/t Marshall Green on X):

“Though he was largely a role player in New York, Ojulari has the potential to explode as a full-time player elsewhere,” Knox explained. “He’ll be healthy for the start of free agency, and he won’t turn 25 until June. He’d have value to a contender and could also be a foundational piece for a rebuilding team.”

The Detroit Lions and New England Patriots were listed as potential suitors for Ojulari in free agency. Knox didn’t rule out Ojulari re-signing with the Giants, however, he seemed to indicate that a change of scenery would be best for the 24-year-old pass rusher.

Should the Giants re-sign Ojulari?

Ojulari has been a rotational pass-rusher for the Giants over the last two seasons as upgrades to the roster and injuries have pushed him down the depth chart. The additions of Kayvon Thibodeaux in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and Brian Burns via trade last offseason caused Ojulari to take a backseat in the defensive game plan.

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

That backseat seemed to benefit Ojulari initially, though, as the decrease in snaps kept him healthy and allowed him to perform well when he saw the field in spurts. He had six sacks, seven tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, and 28 combined tackles across 392 snaps this past season.

However, when Thibodeaux left the lineup due to an injury, Ojulari’s playing time increased, and he suffered a season-ending injury for the second year in a row. His unreliable health will give the Giants cause for hesitation when considering a potential extension for Ojulari in the offseason.

Perhaps Ojulari is due for a change of scenery. Then again, his third injury-riddled season in a row might lower his price on the open market. This could allow the Giants to re-sign him for a bargain — unless other teams decide to pay him over his market value.

Re-signing Ojulari should be under consideration for a Giants team that can’t afford to add any more holes to its roster. Ojulari is a quality depth piece and rotational pass rusher, and NFL teams can never have enough pass rushers.