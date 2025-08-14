Giants’ pass-rush lands glowing review from cross-town rival quarterback

The New York Giants are making sure every snap in joint practices leaves an impact on opposing quarterbacks.

Against the New York Jets, the pass rush turned into a relentless wave of pressure, forcing quick decisions all afternoon.

This wasn’t just a showcase for one star — it was a full-unit statement about how dangerous this front can be.

Justin Fields, who’s still learning the Jets’ system, got a firsthand taste of what this defense will bring in 2025.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, and Abdul Carter form a nightmare trio

Adding Abdul Carter this offseason might have been the final piece to an already loaded pass-rushing puzzle.

Carter’s versatility allows the Giants to move him around, creating mismatches and freeing up their established stars.

Brian Burns continues to display explosive speed off the edge, a weapon that instantly tilts the balance in passing situations.

In the middle, Dexter Lawrence remains the immovable object, collapsing pockets before quarterbacks can settle into their reads.

Even Kayvon Thibodeaux, seeking more consistency, made his presence felt in these high-intensity practice reps.

Fields’ praise shows how respected this unit already is

Following Wednesday’s practice, Fields offered candid praise for the group that spent two days disrupting his rhythm.

“They’re really good,” Fields said, noting Burns’ speed, Lawrence’s dominance, and Carter’s ability to move all over the field.

Hearing an opposing quarterback openly acknowledge their talent reinforces just how tough this group will be to handle.

For an offensive line still building chemistry, facing the Giants’ pass rush felt like stepping into a storm with no umbrella.

It’s the kind of chaos that wears on a unit over four quarters, leading to mistakes and missed assignments.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Depth makes this pass rush more dangerous than ever

The starters are elite, but the Giants’ defensive line depth ensures there’s no drop-off when rotations occur.

Quality backups and situational rushers keep the pressure high, allowing starters to stay fresh deep into the fourth quarter.

In today’s NFL, where one slow pass rush rep can flip a game, that depth could be the deciding factor in close contests.

Opponents will have to prepare for waves of speed, strength, and creativity from every angle — not just the obvious threats.

If joint practices are any indication, the Giants’ defensive front is set to be one of football’s true game-wrecking units.



