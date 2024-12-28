Giants’ ownership ‘doesn’t want to make changes’ despite disastrous season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The 2024-25 season has been a disaster for the New York Giants. They currently sit with a 2-12 record amidst a franchise-record 10-game losing streak with two games left to play. Their failures this season could result in wholesale changes with speculation growing that ownership could clean house.

Giants team president John Mara reportedly “doesn’t want to make changes”

However, despite the team’s lack of success, co-owner and team president John Mara doesn’t seem eager to make any firings this offseason. According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, it doesn’t seem like Mara wants to make any changes to the team’s front office or coaching staff:

“The prevailing sense in league circles is that Mara doesn’t want to make changes,” Rapoport and Pelissero reported.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This would be a shocking decision considering the team’s record this season. However, Mara has preached patience this season as he hopes to avoid more overturns.

Mara issued a vote of confidence back in October

Back in October (prior to the Giants’ two-month-plus losing streak), Mara issued a vote of confidence for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. He told reporters that he wanted to be “more patient” than he has been in recent years:

“I’ve probably been guilty of not being patient enough in recent years,” Mara said per Art Stapleton of North Jersey. “And that’s one of the reasons I’m committed to Joe and Brian Daboll and giving them a chance to turn this thing around.”

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

He then ruled out a mid-season change and claimed that offseason firings were also unlikely:

“We are not making any changes this season. And I do not anticipate making any changes in the offseason, either,” Mara said per Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News.

The Giants’ losing streak has spiraled out of control since that vote of confidence

Despite Mara’s insistence that he will remain patient, it is tough for many to imagine Schoen and Daboll surviving a losing season as bad as this one. Few general managers and head coaches have been retained following two-win seasons (which the Giants will potentially finish with if they lose out).

For Mara, the decision will not be an easy one. He has been impatient in the past and would like to see Schoen and Daboll’s vision and rebuild through. However, the fanbase is restless and crying out for change. With two games left to play, anything is possible.