Giants’ rookie playmaker playing through injuries to chase NFL records

It has been a tough season for the New York Giants, but rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers has made his presence felt whenever he is on the field, and has been doing so while battling injuries in recent weeks.

Giants’ Malik Nabers is approaching an NFL record

With the team at a 2-13 record with two games left, the Giants could easily shut down some of their top players and give their younger guys some burn with these last two games being meaningless. However, Nabers insists on continuing to play through his toe injury, which has him listed as questionable for Week 17 against the Colts. Nabers is approaching an NFL rookie record in the process.

On the season, he has 97 receptions, which is eight shy of tying the rookie record for the most receptions in a single season set by Puca Nacua last season. Additionally, he is creeping towards a franchise landmark, as he is just 31 receiving yards shy of being the first Giant since Odell Beckham Jr. to record 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

His 97 receptions are already a Giants rookie record, which was surpassed last week in Atlanta with seven catches. The previous record was also held by Beckham, who had 91 in his rookie campaign in 2014. Also, Nabers and Beckham are the only two players in NFL history to record at least 90 receptions in their first 12 career games.

Nabers has been a bright spot in a dark season for the Giants

It has been a bad season for the Giants’ offense, as quarterback problems have caused them to have the fewest points per game this season at 14.3. However, Nabers has been a bright spot for New York with his excellent playmaking.

He has flashed some serious star potential this season, and the hope is that his production will begin to truly take off when the Giants solve their quarterback problem. They are on track to have the first overall pick in the 2025 draft, where there will be top quarterback options available such as Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward.

Regardless, Nabers has been impressive despite the team’s dark season, and he has given the Giants a reason to be excited about the future. He will have the opportunity to set a league record this Sunday against the Colts at MetLife Stadium.