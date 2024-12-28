Giants could target former All-Pro wide receiver to create dynamic offense in 2025

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ offense has been a complete and utter disappointment this season. Despite some changes in the coaching staff and some upgrades to the lineup, the Giants’ offense has still fallen flat on its face, sinking to the bottom of the NFL with a league-worst 14.3 points per game. Adding more playmakers to this offense will be a top priority for the front office in the offseason.

The Giants need to add another playmaker opposite Malik Nabers

Malik Nabers has been the Giants’ entire offense at times this season. The rookie is on pace to set records this season as he aims to end the Giants’ six-year 1,000-yard receiver drought. But Nabers’s volume of targets this season has been extreme. In order to take some pressure off Nabers’s shoulders and create a more dynamic offense, the Giants will need to add another wide receiver talent this offseason.

Could the Giants target Stefon Diggs in free agency?

One veteran wideout the Giants could consider targeting this offseason is veteran Stefon Diggs. The former All-Pro playmaker will be a free agent following a one-year deal with the Houston Texans this season. Diggs will be among the top talents on the free agency market this offseason. However, he could be signed at a discount as he works his way back from a torn ACL that cut his 2024-25 season short.

Diggs was still playing at a high level prior to his injury this season. Through eight games, Diggs had totaled 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns with Houston. He was averaging a respectable 62.0 yards per game as the Texans’ No. 2 option opposite Nico Collins.

The Giants don’t need a No. 1 wideout in free agency. Rather, they need a secondary man to take some pressure off of Nabers’s shoulders and give the quarterback a dependable second option. Diggs could fill that role as an elite route runner with reliable hands.

Diggs could reunite with Daboll (if he is still around in 2025)

Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s job security is in question for the 2025 season. However, if he is retained, a reunion between Diggs and Daboll could be an exciting proposition. Some of the best seasons of Diggs’s career took place in Buffalo during his and Daboll’s shared time with the Bills.

Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Bills from 2018 to 2021. Diggs was with the Bills from 2020 to 2023. He was named a first-team All-Pro under Daboll in 2020 as he led the NFL with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards. Diggs then backed that up with another Pro Bowl campaign in 2021.

Reuniting Diggs with Daboll could be exactly what the veteran receiver needs to help spark a bounce-back 2025 campaign. Coming off a significant injury, Diggs could be had on a low-cost contract. But he will need to be in the right environment to thrive and return to form. Linking back up with a coach who got the best out of him years ago could be the perfect way to accomplish that goal.