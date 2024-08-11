Giants’ once-promising wideout in danger of being cut

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants‘ restructured wide receiver room may leave little space for once-promising wideout Isaiah Hodgins. Following a season where they were regarded as having one of the worst receiving corps in the league, the Giants attempted to address this concern this offseason. They drafted standout LSU receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick and made some acquisitions through free agency. As these new players settle in and the wideout room starts to take shape, the competition for a spot on the final 53-man roster has intensified, putting Hodgins’ position at risk.

Hodgins is coming off a disappointing 2023 season

New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) tries to avoid Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (22), Sunday, January 7, 2024. Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The G-Men had high hopes for Hodgins after his impressive 2022 season. His arrival seemed to rejuvenate a struggling passing game. After being picked up off the waiver wire from the Buffalo Bills, Hodgins recorded 33 receptions for 351 yards and four touchdowns in just nine games.

Hodgins shined in Big Blue’s wild-card playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings, catching eight passes for 105 yards and one touchdown, becoming just the eighth player in franchise history to achieve over 100 receiving yards in a playoff game.

However, after the excitement of 2022 subsided, Hodgins’ role changed significantly. In 2023, his pass targets decreased from 42 to 33. He only had 21 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games, as he seemed to fall into a backup role behind Darius Slayton.

The Giants have a crowded receiver room

East Rutherford, NJ — July 24, 2024 — Wide receivers, Jalin Hyatt and first round draft pick, Malik Nabers during the first day of training camp for the 2024 New York Giants. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rookie Malik Nabers is clearly the team’s top receiver and will be inserted as a starter for Week 1. Third-year wideout Wan’Dale Robinson appears ready to take on a starting role as well, securing the WR2 position.

Meanwhile, veteran Darius Slayton and second-year player Jalin Hyatt seem to be in a competitive race for the WR3 spot. Regardless of the outcome, these four will likely occupy the top of the depth chart.

At best, Hodgins might secure the WR5 or WR6 position, but he faces significant competition. The final spots on the roster are typically reserved for special teams players. While the 25-year-old is arguably the team’s best-blocking wideout, he primarily plays as an outside receiver and doesn’t offer much on special teams.

He will likely compete with Allen Robinson II, Gunner Olszewski, Isaiah McKenzie, and potentially Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who could emerge as a surprise candidate.

Robinson offers valuable experience that the Giants seem to appreciate, but he’s not the same player he was when he made the Pro Bowl nearly a decade ago. He poses the biggest challenge to Hodgins’ chances of making the roster, and if the 6-foot-3 30-year-old proves he has some gas left in the tank, Hodgins could be in trouble.

Both Olszewski and Ford-Wheaton provide value on special teams. Ford-Wheaton potentially serves as a gunner and is a viable option as a pass-catcher, while Olszewski is expected to take on the role of the Giants’ primary returner.

Like Hodgins, Ford-Wheaton stands at 6-foot-4, and the G-Men seem optimistic about his potential. However, injuries have kept him sidelined, but now that he’s cleared to play, the West Virginia product has a chance to make this team.

Additionally, the Giants signed Isaiah McKenzie in free agency, and like Hodgins, McKenzie shares a Buffalo connection with Head Coach Brian Daboll. However, the 29-year-old had a rough outing in the preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, recording no receptions on two targets and fumbling during a return.

While Hodgins’ chances of making the roster aren’t out of reach, a strong preseason performance could bolster his odds of securing a spot on the final 53.