Giants’ receiving corps listed among the most improved following NFL Draft

The New York Giants made it a priority to upgrade their offense this offseason, adding talent to their receiving corps in an effort to improve a unit that ranked 29th in the league last season.

Pro Football Focus recently listed the Giants’ receiving corps among the most-improved in the NFL this offseason. PFF’s Bradley Locker listed New York’s receiving lineup alongside the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, and Carolina Panthers as the groups that improved the most this offseason.

Locker made certain to point out the talent Big Blue added not only at the wide receiver position, but also at tight end:

“Beyond Nabers, general manager Joe Schoen was proactive in finding a new tight end,” Locker wrote. “Veteran Darren Waller continues to seriously mull retirement, so the Giants snatched Penn State’s Theo Johnson at 107th overall. Not only did Johnson test incredibly well — with a 9.93 Relative Athletic Score — but he was also a red-zone weapon for the Nittany Lions. His seven touchdowns in 2023 tied for a team high.

“Daniel Bellinger projects as TE1 for New York, but Johnson should feature in 12 personnel, which offensive coordinator Mike Kafka ran on 23% of plays in 2023 — the 12th-highest rate in the NFL.”

Johnson and Bellinger could be a solid, young tight end duo for New York to develop this season.

Malik Nabers serves as a massive upgrade to the Giants’ receiving corps

Locker sang the team’s praises for drafting LSU wideout Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft:

“Darius Slayton‘s ongoing contract discussions combined with the Giants having the worst receiving grade in the league last year left the team in need of some juice at wideout,” PFF’s Locker wrote. “The team got exactly that in LSU’s Malik Nabers, who led the FBS in receiving grade in 2023 (minimum 15 targets). A staple of Nabers’ game is slipperiness after the catch, as reflected by his 30 missed tackles forced last year.”

Nabers is an elite offensive weapon that should quickly end the team’s drought of five years without a 1,000-yard receiver. In 2023, he hauled in 19 of 29 deep targets (second-most in the draft class), racking up an impressive 624 yards (third-most in the draft class) and nine touchdowns.

The Giants have a pair of receivers who could break out in 2024

In addition to Nabers, the Giants’ receiving corps has another pair of talented young receivers. Wan’Dale Robinson is entering his third season seemingly heading for a breakout. Meanwhile, Jalin Hyatt is entering year two with the potential to establish himself as a dangerous deep threat.

Robinson totaled 525 yards and one touchdown in 2023, but also added 291 yards after the catch, more than half of his total yardage. He is becoming a reliable receiving option for Big Blue.

Hyatt, on the other hand, struggled to impress as a rookie, totaling just 23 receptions for 373 yards. But with an improved offensive line buying the quarterback more time in 2024, Hyatt should receive more opportunities downfield.