Giants’ 3rd-year receiver could have a breakout 2024 season

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants‘ selection of Malik Nabers from LSU with the 6th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft signals a significant shift in offensive strategy. Moving away from their reliance on running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants are now set to prioritize their passing attack with Nabers, who is expected to be their primary receiver.

Giants Focus on Malik Nabers to Revitalize the Giants’ Passing Game

With the addition of a young, blue-chip wide receiver ready to contribute immediately, other players on the roster are poised to benefit as well. One notable beneficiary could be third-year slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who has been quietly consistent, particularly after returning from ACL surgery.

Jan 7, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (17) gains yards after catch asPhiladelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) pursues during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Wan’Dale Robinson’s Potential Impact

At 23 years old, Robinson was targeted 76 times last season, converting 78.9% of those into receptions for 525 yards and a touchdown. After debuting in Week 3 against San Francisco, he steadily improved, making a positive impact on a Giants offense that often struggled to generate production.

Robinson gained 291 yards after the catch, more than half of his total yards in 2023. He averaged 4.9 yards after the catch per reception and only dropped three passes, demonstrating his efficiency and setting himself up for a much better 2024 campaign.

With attention now drawn to Nabers and improvements to the offensive line, Robinson should see a greater share of targets and more creative opportunities to get the ball. While the Giants were hampered by offensive line issues and Robinson’s injury, the team is moving in a positive direction, suggesting that Robinson will see a boost in statistical output and play a more prominent role in a revitalized offense.