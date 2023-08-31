Giants’ oft-injured offensive lineman continues to sneak his way onto the roster

Sep 3, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux (66) during the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have revamped their starting roster this off-season with an overload of changes and upgrades. However, the depth in several position groups remains questionable, particularly within the offensive line.

The Giants’ Backup Options: A Mixed Bag

Among the backups, the Giants’ offensive line roster includes Matt Peart, Josh Ezeudu, and Shane Lemieux. Lemieux, the most enigmatic of the trio, was drafted in 2020 from the University of Oregon.

During his rookie year, he took part in 504 snaps but conceded five sacks and a total of 25 pressures, along with three penalties. In that season, his pass-blocking skills were among the worst in the league. Limited by injuries, he played only 17 snaps in 2021 and managed 39 stops in 2022.

A Glimmer of Hope or Mere Optimism?

While some fans cling to his limited 2021 sample size as a reason for optimism, the larger picture paints a different story. Lemieux has been unreliable due to his time spent sidelined by injuries, and his overall performance leaves much to be desired.

Lemieux’s Preseason Redemption

Despite his track record, Lemieux has secured his spot on the roster this season thanks to an impressive preseason performance.

At 26, he was involved in 115 offensive snaps, in which he did not allow any pressure but did incur one penalty. While he received high marks for pass-blocking, he struggled in run-blocking. This suggests some progress on his part, although success against second-string players doesn’t guarantee effectiveness against top-tier competition.

Front Office Strategies: Missed Opportunities and Possible Futures

The Giants’ management did attempt to bolster the offensive line through waivers. However, sitting at the bottom of the order meant that they missed out on acquiring an up-and-coming talent, thereby sticking with their existing lineup.

The door remains open for the Giants to either sign a free agent or trade for a younger player with developmental promise. It’s worth noting that the Giants have already made two low-risk, high-reward moves recently, acquiring Isaiah Simmons and Boogie Basham.

The Uphill Battle for Offensive Line Depth

While it’s no secret that the Giants’ depth in the offensive line is rather weak, the challenge lies in finding suitable candidates to strengthen this area. Quality linemen are scarce commodities in the modern NFL, prompting teams either to retain them or demand high compensation in trade deals. As it stands, Shane Lemieux occupies a spot on the roster, but considering his past performances, labeling him as a reliable option is a stretch.

Thus, the offensive line depth remains a critical concern for the Giants, necessitating a keen eye for emerging talent and strategic decisions by management.