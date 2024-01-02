Giants’ offensive line makes history with yet another poor performance

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants‘ offensive line was once again an issue in their 26-25 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, delivering one of their worst performances of the season in a year full of treacherous outings.

Giants’ latest performance adds to collection of terrible outings

New York’s offensive line allowed six sacks in Week 17, the ninth time this season they’ve allowed six or more sacks. Two of Big Blue’s starters, John Michael Schmitz, and Ben Bradeson had Pro Football Focus scores below 36, accumulating scores of 23.5, and 35.9 respectively. Schmitz’s score was the lowest of all centers in the NFL in Week 17, placing 33rd out of 33, and Bradeson’s score placed 69th out of 70 guards across the NFL.

Promising young tackle suffers season-ending injury

OT Tyre Phillips, who had been starting in place of the injured Evan Neal, suffered a torn quad that will require surgery, effectively ending his season. Phillips had started all nine games he appeared in since being signed off of the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad, and proved to be a reliable starter for Big Blue in Neal’s absence.

New York’s offensive line has had a historically bad season

The Giants also made history in Week 17, albeit the wrong kind of history. With their six sacks allowed to the Rams, they now hold the record for the most sacks allowed in a season since 1990 with 83, shattering the previous record held by the 1997 Arizona Cardinals, who allowed 78 sacks. With one more week remaining in the regular season, New York may extend that record even further, potentially pushing 90 total sacks allowed in a single season.

The Giants have one last opportunity to usher in a strong performance in Week 18 as they host the Philadelphia Eagles. With no playoff hopes on the line, the Giants will be looking to play spoiler to their division rivals, who are still currently fighting for playoff seeding.