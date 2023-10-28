Giants’ offensive line faces daunting task in Week 8 matchup with Jets

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ poor offensive line has contributed heavily to the team’s disappointing season so far. Despite showing signs of progress in recent weeks, the line instills frighteningly little confidence in fans that they can hold up against a solid pass rush.

In Week 8, the offensive line once again faces a daunting task as it prepares to take on the New York Jets’ impressive defensive front.

The Jets possess a lethal defensive front

The Jets’ defense is chock-full of talent with standout players such as DL Quinnen Williams, his brother, LB Quincy Williams, EDGEs Bryce Huff and Jermaine Johnson, and veteran LB CJ Mosley. Not to mention, their secondary is loaded too, featuring a pair of elite cornerbacks in Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed.

With so much star power in the defensive front, the Giants’ offensive line will have its hands full on Sunday. The Jets have only totaled 13 sacks this season, however, their star pass-rushers have been generating plenty of pressures.

In their last game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Bryce Huff recorded eight total pressures and 1.5 sacks with a 29.7% pass rush win rate en route to the upset victory. He also leads the NFL with 20 total pressures on 3rd & 4th down, per PFF. Huff and Johnson are a formidable edge-rushing duo that seeks to break this game open for Gang Green against two struggling Giants offensive tackles.

Quinnen Williams is seeking a breakout game

DL Quinnen Williams is one of the elite players at his position. He is having another dominant year, constantly pressuring quarterbacks and plugging up lanes to stuff running backs. However, Williams only has 0.5 sacks on the season.

Despite his low sack total, Williams is still one of the most productive interior pass-rushers in the NFL, ranking tied-fifth with 25 pressures on the year. Against a bad Big Blue offensive line, this could be the breakout game for Williams.

The Giants’ offensive line has been abysmal

The Giants have surrendered 37 sacks through seven games this season, the second-highest total in the NFL. All season long, Big Blue has been dealing with injuries on the front line. They are expected to get rookie center John Michael Schmitz back in the lineup this week, however, star LT Andrew Thomas is listed as doubtful.

Quarterbacks Daniel Jones and now Tyrod Taylor have been under constant pressure this season. The intense pressure Jones faced contributed to his neck injury which has kept him sidelined for three straight games now. Taylor has done well to mitigate pressure as the starter in recent weeks, but the Jets’ high-octane defensive front could spell trouble for the Giants this Sunday.