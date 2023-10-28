Giants Week 8 Injury News: Andrew Thomas ‘doubtful,’ rookie center trending up

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are set to face a daunting challenge in Week 8 as they prepare for their clash against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Compounding their predicament, the Giants will be without several starters, a recurring theme this season. The absence of starting quarterback Daniel Jones, sidelined for his third straight game, thrusts backup Tyrod Taylor into the spotlight once more, tasking him with outmaneuvering a formidable Jets defense.

Taylor’s Time to Shine Amidst Giants’ Adversity

Despite the pressure, Taylor is riding the momentum of an impressive Week 7 showing against the Washington Commanders, where he accumulated over 270 passing yards and connected for two touchdowns.

The Giants’ offense, which had been struggling, showed signs of life, scoring two touchdowns before halftime—a feat they had not achieved until that game. However, penetrating the Jets’ defense could prove more arduous, with the anticipated return of their elite corners, DJ Reed and Sauce Gardner.

Uncertainty Surrounds Andrew Thomas’s Return

Big Blue had hoped for the return of key player Andrew Thomas in Week 8, but prospects now point to Week 9 as his likely comeback. Thomas has been absent since a hamstring injury in Week 1 disrupted his season, an unfortunate turn following his standout performance in 2022, which earned him a lucrative five-year, $117.5 million extension. His absence has forced the Giants into a continual reshuffling at left tackle, contributing significantly to their struggles this season.

Potential Boost with John Michael-Schmitz’s Imminent Return

While Thomas remains “doubtful” for Sunday, there’s growing optimism surrounding rookie center John Michael-Schmitz’s potential return from a shoulder injury. Listed as “questionable,” JMS’s presence on the field could be a game-changer for the Giants. Despite allowing six pressures and one sack over 199 snaps this year, his return would be a significant boon, allowing Ben Bredeson to revert to his customary left guard position and bolstering the Giants’ offensive line.

Glimmer of Hope Against the Jets

Despite these challenges, not all is grim for the Giants. They face a Jets offense helmed by Zach Wilson, a matchup that could keep scoring at bay, particularly considering the recent resurgence of the Giants’ defense. The past two weeks have showcased a unit playing with renewed vigor, a trend they hope continues as they navigate a season fraught with injuries and adversity.