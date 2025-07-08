Giants’ offensive line disrespected again — and honestly, it’s for good reason

The New York Giants should be riding high with Russell Wilson now guiding their offense, but things aren’t nearly that secure.

Beneath the surface, there’s an unsettling truth: this offensive line might be one bad break away from absolute disaster.

If you look closely, it’s almost like building a house of cards with one wobbly hand — and Russell Wilson’s history doesn’t exactly ease concerns.

Russell Wilson’s sack troubles are a giant red flag

It’s easy to get swept up by the excitement of Wilson replacing Daniel Jones, but some of the stats throw cold water on that optimism.

Last season, Wilson posted the fifth highest sack percentage in the NFL, with an 8.9% mark that actually outpaced Jones by three percent.

That means when pressure got near him, Wilson was even more likely to be taken down than the Giants’ previous embattled quarterback.

Behind a shaky line, that’s a terrifying formula, especially with a mobile quarterback pushing 36 who’s already been banged up plenty.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andrew Thomas holds the season in his hands

Andrew Thomas is the glue holding this line together, and unfortunately, that glue hasn’t always stayed stuck.

Thomas is an elite talent, but he’s also battled lower body injuries for years, playing just 416 snaps last season after missing significant time.

The drop-off if Thomas goes down again would be catastrophic, potentially forcing the Giants to throw rookie Jaxson Dart into a chaotic situation.

That’s not the ideal launchpad for a young quarterback learning the ropes, especially given how easily this line folds under real pass rush pressure.

The rest of the line doesn’t inspire much faith

PFF recently ranked the Giants’ offensive line 28th out of 32, a gut punch that feels painfully accurate.

Only the Texans, Bengals, Seahawks and Patriots sit worse in the rankings, and each of those teams has glaring holes.

Beyond Thomas, the Giants have Jermaine Eluemunor, who’s solid but not elite, and Jon Runyan Jr., who was frustratingly inconsistent last season.

John Michael Schmitz struggled badly in his first two years, failing to anchor the middle, while Greg Van Roten is merely a placeholder at this stage.

It feels like piecing together a quilt from scraps and hoping it doesn’t tear the moment winter arrives.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants didn’t really reinforce the trenches

What’s most alarming is the front office seemed to approach the offseason content to add depth bodies instead of real, starting-level talent.

They needed clear upgrades at multiple spots, yet largely rolled with the same group that crumbled last year, banking on internal growth.

That might pay off in some alternate universe, but it’s a gamble most teams pushing for a turnaround wouldn’t take so lightly.

If Wilson takes too many hits early or Thomas misses time, the offense could unravel, wasting what remains of this window.

The rankings may sting, but they’re honest

Fans hate seeing their team buried in preseason power rankings, but sometimes the truth cuts because it’s deserved.

Calling the Giants’ line a bottom-five unit heading into camp might feel disrespectful, yet it’s rooted in harsh reality.

Until this group proves otherwise on the field, it’s hard to argue against the critics who see a glaring vulnerability that could sink the season.