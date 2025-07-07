The Giants are already facing a Russell Wilson problem that seems all too familiar

The New York Giants are rolling the dice once again, hoping that veteran quarterback Russell Wilson can save them from another offensive collapse.

They’ve been down this road before, watching Daniel Jones get pummeled week after week, and still seem willing to test fate.

It’s the kind of high-stakes wager that could either spark a turnaround or bury their season before Halloween.

Russell Wilson carries concerning sack baggage to New York

Russell Wilson isn’t exactly new to taking hits.

Last season, his 8.9% sack rate was the fifth-highest in the NFL, a worrying number on its own.

According to John Schmeelk of Giants.com, only Jalen Hurts and three inexperienced quarterbacks—Will Levis, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye—fared worse.

Wilson was also nearly tied with Jayden Daniels and C.J. Stroud, both of whom led their teams to the playoffs despite similar flaws.

For the Giants, that stat feels like deja vu.

Daniel Jones had a 20% pressure-to-sack ratio, while Wilson was even higher at 23.1%.

Wilson still offers more production than Jones ever did

The Giants are hoping Wilson’s track record can offset those protection issues.

Even with all the sacks, Wilson completed 365 passes for 2,752 yards, 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions last season.

That’s far more efficient than anything Jones delivered, showing Wilson still knows how to push the ball downfield.

His presence alone changes the math for opposing defenses, forcing them to respect the deep ball even behind a shaky line.

Giants banking on faster decisions and smart checkdowns

It’s no secret the Giants didn’t overhaul their offensive line this offseason.

Outside of a few depth signings, they’re mostly banking on the same unit that struggled badly in 2024.

So what’s the plan to avoid a repeat disaster?

The Giants want Wilson to process faster and rely on checkdowns, getting the ball out before defenders can crash home.

It’s a practical strategy, though easier said than done.

When instincts take over, even seasoned veterans can hold it a tick too long searching for a big play.

Giants taking a massive risk with this approach

It’s a dangerous game.

Relying on Wilson to simply beat pressure with quicker reads is like patching a cracked dam with duct tape.

Over the last five seasons, Wilson’s 8.7% sack rate is tied for eighth-highest in the league.

At 36, he’s unlikely to suddenly morph into a quarterback who thrives behind subpar blocking.

Still, his experience and poise give the Giants hope.

If anyone can squeeze production from this line, it might be Wilson—at least that’s the bet they’re making.



