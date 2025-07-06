Giants’ third-year defensive tackle preparing to ‘take that next step’

The New York Giants are forming an elite unit on their defensive line, featuring some top-end talent and plenty of depth.

Leading the unit is All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence, who has been working tirelessly this offseason to maintain his status as one of the league’s elite defenders.

Lawrence has been training this offseason with renowned private defensive line coach Mark Hall (@markhall___enterprises on Instagram), alongside other Giants defensive linemen.

Third-year Giants DL Jordon Riley has joined Lawrence to train with Hall this offseason as he prepares to take that next step in his career.

Giants DL Jordon Riley has cut weight, is training to take a massive step in 2025

In a recent interview with Empire Sports Media and Fireside Giants, Mark Hall highlighted Riley as one of the standout players at his offseason camp.

“Jordon Riley as well, man, he’s here,” Hall revealed. “He’s coming, he’s coming aways too, man. Jordon’s got a lot of twitch, got great footwork, cuts his shape, he’s able to get small, get skinny, even as a big guy.

“He’s cut some weight down from last year. He’s looking really, really good. He’s been one of the better-looking players in camp this year. We watch films sometimes.”

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Riley was listed last season at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds. Hall revealed in this interview that the Giants’ defensive lineman has dropped some weight in an effort to be a bit quicker off the line of scrimmage.

Hall is currently training several NFL defensive linemen, including fellow Giants DTs Dexter Lawrence and rookie Darius Alexander. Riley is there as well, training to take that next step in the third season of his career.

The Giants selected Riley in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Oregon product has appeared in 21 games for Big Blue across two seasons, totaling 20 combined tackles and four tackles for loss across 385 defensive snaps.

Riley adds depth to a loaded Giants defensive line

Hall has been giving Riley some tough love at camp as he helps him train to be the best possible version of himself.

“I’m really, constantly in his face,” Hall said. “I’m constantly on him yelling at him. I’m always yelling at Jordon all the time because I know what he can do and I want him to take that next step. But I was always told by coaches, you yell at a player, man, you make sure at the end of the day, you bring them close to him, let him know you care about him.

“He knows that, he knows I want the best for him. And I think that he really can make that step forward this year, man, by him coming in with his body composition changed and him really, really developing that D-line IQ and understanding who he is as a player.”

The Giants have stockpiled talent on their defensive line in recent offseasons. Adding depth to the unit was a priority for Big Blue, and with talented players such as Riley on the back of the depth chart, this defensive line should be special.