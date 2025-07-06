Giants’ cornerbacks preparing for intense training camp battle for starting job

The New York Giants revamped their secondary this offseason with a couple of key additions. They signed Paulson Adebo to be their new CB1 and also added Jevon Holland to give them a star on the back end at safety.

With these new additions comes a reshuffling of the depth chart. Last year’s CB1 Deonte Banks was initially expected to step back into the CB2 role opposite Adebo.

However, this spring, that starting job seemed to be up for grabs.

The Giants opened the CB2 job for competition

Despite Banks being the projected CB2, the position was filled by both him and fourth-year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott. The two young corners rotated in at the position, indicating the starting lineup is far from set in stone.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Flott was also named as one of the Giants biggest standouts of the spring practices. He broke up a number of passes and turned heads during practice.

“Cor’Dale Flott has probably made more plays on the ball than any other cornerback,” Giants.com’s John Schmeelk wrote.

With Flott making strides, and Banks coming off a year to forget, the Giants’ coaching staff is wise to leave the position up for grabs.

Who will win the Giants’ CB2 position battle?

Position battles are crucial as the competition elevates the intensity of practice and ultimately helps players improve. The Giants are hoping that this will lead to improvement for Banks.

Last season, Banks struggled immensely. The former 2023 first-round pick surrendered 689 yards and six touchdowns on a 67.1% completion rate against. He totaled eight pass breakups with 45 tackles.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Inversely, Flott had the best season of his career thus far, surrendering only 347 yards and one touchdown on a 67.4% completion rate against. He totaled 40 tackles and four pass breakups.

The Giants need someone to step up and take on that CB2 role. Will it be Banks or will it be Flott? That will be decided during training camp.