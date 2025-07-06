The Giants have a new weapon who could change their entire identity

The New York Giants have quietly assembled one of the most intimidating pass rushes in football, and it just got a serious upgrade.

Drafting Abdul Carter third overall wasn’t just a luxury pick — it could be the moment that defines their future.

Watching Carter explode off the line feels like witnessing a sprinter jump the gun, blurring into the backfield before blockers even react.

For a team desperate to make life hell for NFC East quarterbacks, his arrival couldn’t be timed any better.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Abdul Carter’s versatility is exactly what modern football demands

In today’s NFL, most of the league’s best quarterbacks can scramble, improvise and torch defenses on the ground.

That’s why the Giants saw so much value in Carter, who isn’t just another edge rusher.

He can line up as an off-ball linebacker, rush off the edge, or even serve as a dedicated QB spy.

At Penn State last season, Carter played 734 snaps, notching 66 pressures, 13 sacks and 39 total tackles.

That’s not production you see from ordinary players — that’s the blueprint of a defensive weapon built for chaos.

Kayvon Thibodeaux sees the impact already

When someone like Kayvon Thibodeaux takes time to rave about a rookie — who’s in direct competition for snaps — you pay attention.

“Well, he gives us another guy up front to rush,” Thibodeaux said, practically grinning.

“He’s been taking his roles really strongly and he’s been doing his thing in the inside, on the outside, so excited to have another guy to add to the gauntlet.”

It’s a telling sign when a starting pass rusher is fired up about sharing the spotlight.

Thibodeaux didn’t stop there either.

“Man, he’s a beast,” he continued. “He’s been doing his thing. He’s fast, explosive, smart, excited.”

It’s clear Carter has already earned the respect of his new teammates and that trust can pay dividends on Sundays.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Carter could unlock new wrinkles in the Giants’ defense

Shane Bowen’s scheme will need to adapt to a player like Abdul Carter — someone who can line up anywhere and create havoc.

Think of him like a queen on a chessboard: most pieces have limited moves, but Carter can attack from all directions.

Facing mobile quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels twice a year demands a defender who can shadow, strike, and close space in an instant.

Few players in college football tracked threats and detonated plays quite like Carter did last year.

The Giants might finally have the defensive wildcard who turns their high-potential unit into a nightmare matchup for anyone.

The Giants are hoping to build their identity around this front

With Carter joining forces with Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence and others, the Giants’ defensive front is shaping up to be their heartbeat.

They’ve invested plenty of draft capital and money into this group, but Carter might be the spark that makes everything click.

At just 21 years old, his ceiling is absurdly high, and there’s no telling how quickly he’ll start destroying game plans.

If he develops the way many expect, offensive coordinators around the NFC East will be losing sleep on Saturday nights.



