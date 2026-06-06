The NY Giants lost more than a defensive tackle when they moved Dexter Lawrence. They lost the center of gravity on that side of the ball.

Brian Burns’ job feels different now. He is still the pass-rush star, still the edge who can wreck a third down, still the player offenses have to find before the snap. After Lawrence was traded to Cincinnati for the No. 10 pick, Burns became something bigger than a sack producer, the veteran face of the reset.

Burns admitted the Lawrence move stung, but he also gave the answer the Giants needed from one of their few established defensive stars. “Next man up,” Burns said, per NFL.com, while acknowledging Lawrence’s exit and the need to move forward.

Burns has to make the new front credible

The Giants are not trying to replace Lawrence with one player. They cannot. Interior forces with that kind of size, leverage, and game-wrecking power do not get copied and pasted onto a depth chart.

Instead, the new version of the defense has to win with waves, speed, and multiplicity. Burns is the cleanest anchor for that idea because he already has high-end production, credibility in the room, and enough experience to help younger players understand what Sundays actually demand.

That matters most with Abdul Carter. The Giants need Carter to become a major part of Dennard Wilson’s pressure packages, but they also need him learning under a veteran who knows how to handle attention, chip help, double teams, and the week-to-week grind that comes with being circled on the scouting report.

Burns now has to set the edge and the standard.

The Giants are betting on a different identity

The Lawrence trade gave the Giants another premium draft chip, but it also forced the defense to grow up fast. Burns, Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Tremaine Edmunds, Arvell Reese, and others now have to create a new personality without the old centerpiece holding everything together.

The interesting part is the shift in what the Giants are selling. Continuity is gone, and the new pitch is disruption, speed, and a harder edge under a new staff. Burns has to be the player who turns that from offseason talk into something believable.

The production still matters, of course. If Burns is not winning off the edge, the whole thing gets thinner fast. But the Giants need more than sacks from him now. They need leadership that actually shows up when Carter is learning, when the interior rotation is being tested, and when the defense hits the first rough patch of the season.

Burns has been paid like a star for a while. After Lawrence’s exit, he is being asked to act like the face of the entire defensive reset, and frankly, that is the only way this new version works.