The paper version of this offensive line is easy to talk yourself into. The actual version has to start looking real now.

Mandatory minicamp runs June 8-10, and for the Giants, that means more than another round of helmets, shorts, and optimistic quotes. John Harbaugh wants a physical offense, Greg Roman is in the building to help shape the run game, and none of it works if the line is a pile of projection.

The returning core gives them a starting point. Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan, John Michael Schmitz Jr., and Jermaine Eluemunor are all back in the mix, while Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, and Aaron Stinnie remain part of the depth picture. The continuity was already clear before the draft changed the room again.

The pressure starts inside

Thomas is the cleanest piece if healthy. Eluemunor has enough versatility to stabilize multiple spots. Schmitz still feels like a hinge player at center, and Runyan needs to be more than a name penciled into a veteran slot.

The stress comes from the guard and tackle depth. Neal is getting another chance after a brutal start to his career, and Big Blue View framed that return as a fresh opportunity under a new staff. I understand the logic, but the Giants cannot let hope win a job.

Neal, Ezeudu, Stinnie, Marcus Mbow, Francis Mauigoa, and the rest of the depth group have to make the coaching staff uncomfortable in a good way. Harbaugh’s offense cannot be built on one healthy Thomas season and a prayer that everyone else figures it out by September.

Physical football exposes weak links quickly

A run-first identity sounds great until the line loses first contact. Then the whole thing collapses into second-and-9, Jaxson Dart is stuck facing pressure looks, and the offense starts chasing games instead of controlling them.

Minicamp matters because the first real sorting process begins now, even if nobody is winning a starting job forever in June. The staff gets to see who communicates, who moves people, who handles multiple spots, and who still looks like a reclamation bet dressed up as depth.

I like the Giants’ idea here. They have invested in size, continuity, and power, and the offense finally has a coherent plan instead of another patchwork promise. But the line has to earn that optimism.

Minicamp will not give the Giants a finished front. It can show whether the experiment has teeth, and for Harbaugh’s first offense, that is a pretty big deal.