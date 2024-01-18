Giants offensive guard labeled ‘most obvious’ cut candidate this offseason

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Fire has been set to New York Giants offensive lineman Mike Glowinski’s feet. The Giants’ $18.3 million guard has had his edges dulled in 2023, leading one writer to blatantly label him the most obvious candidate to get cut this offseason.

Is Mike Glowinski a Lock to Lose His Job With the New York Giants This Offseason?

Bleacher Report’s Kris Knox sees the franchise being better off without Glowinski, asserting this in a recent article:

“Releasing Glowinski should be an easy decision, as he’ll turn 32 in May and simply hasn’t been a dependable starter for the Giants,” Knox said.

Cutting Glowinski this offseason would create $5.68 million in salary cap savings for the Giants this offseason.

There’s a reason the Giants signed Glowinski to a three-year deal at the top of the 2022 NFL season. He rebounded from a 2019 campaign that saw him outpace all o-linemen with 10 penalties and put forth an efficient run from 2020-2021 for the Indianapolis Colts.

Entering the spotlight at MetLife Stadium caused him to crater in 2023, as the 6-4 lineman played in 521 snaps yet allowed the fifth-most sacks (6) and piled on four penalties, receiving a 64.8 player grade from Pro Football Focus.

Glowinski was partly responsible for the Giants conceding a league-leading 85 sacks on the year and getting off to a catastrophic start they failed to catch up to.

Glowinski is Among Several Giants Starters At Risk of Being Cut

The Giants have a handful of players that are in danger of being cut this winter. Wide receiver Parris Campbell could not etch his way into the rotation and make his impact felt, making his contract an option for the front office to move off of.

Additionally, fellow offensive lineman Evan Neal has been all-too-familiar with media scrutiny, and tight end Darren Waller is being pushed as another candidate that could be on his way out of the door in short order.

There may be a strong case against Glowinski, but many moves are likely to unfold, especially prior to the 2024 NFL Draft beginning on April 15.