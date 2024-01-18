Giants: 3 wide receivers to target in free agency at different price points

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will be in the market for playmakers this offseason after their offense stumbled its way to just 15.6 points per game in the 2023 regular season. Plenty of wide receivers will be available in free agency this offseason that the Giants could target to elevate their passing game.

Whether they make a big splash at the position, invest modestly, or find an under-the-radar receiver to sign a low-key deal, adding talent to the receiving corps will be a necessity.

The Giants could add Noah Brown on a cheap deal

Through the first four seasons of his career, Noah Brown struggled to establish himself as a quality starter. But in his fifth season in 2022, Brown had his breakout in the Dallas Cowboys’ offense as a dependable No. 2 receiver. He totaled 43 receptions for 555 yards and three touchdowns that season before heading into free agency.

As a free agent last offseason, Brown signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Houston Texans. He was on pace to have another career year, totaling 33 receptions for 567 yards and two touchdowns in just 10 games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

Coming off back-to-back 500+ yard seasons, Brown has proven to be a reliable secondary receiver in an offense. With a projected market value of $5.6 million per season per Spotrac, Brown could be an affordable target for the Giants in free agency this offseason.

Adding a mid-level receiver with a connection to Brian Daboll

Signing Gabe Davis in free agency wouldn’t give the Giants the No. 1, thousand-yard receiver they are seeking. However, Davis would provide tremendous value to this team as a consistent and reliable receiver who is already familiar with the offense’s style.

Davis spent the first two seasons of his career (2020-2021) playing under Giants head coach Brian Daboll when he was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. During that stretch, Davis racked up nearly identical numbers in each season:

35 receptions on 62 targets for 599 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020

35 receptions on 63 targets for 549 yards and six touchdowns in 2021

Davis has since blossomed into an even more formidable weapon for the Bills, totaling 48 receptions for 836 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022, and 45 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.

After experiencing a breakout in these past two seasons, Davis has increased his estimated market value to a projected $13.5 million per season salary, according to Spotrac.

Davis is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound deep threat who can play on the outside and take the top off of opposing defenses. Daboll could extract his talent again and incorporate Davis into this offense with a seamless transition to create more explosive plays for the Giants in 2024.

Making a splash in free agency

Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to be one of the top wide receivers on the market this offseason. The second-round draft pick from 2020 has developed into a premier outside wide receiver through his first four career seasons with the Indianapolis Colts but could be playing for a new team in 2024.

A thousand-yard receiver in two of his four seasons, Pittman would give the Giants’ offense the presence of a No. 1 receiver. With career-highs in 2023 with 109 receptions and 1,152 receiving yards, Pittman also added four touchdowns and turned in the best season of his career. Signing the 6-foot-4, 223-pound wideout would be a splash for Big Blue.

Signing Pittman would not be easy, however. His estimated market value projects a $22.7 million average annual salary per Spotrac. This contract would make Pittman one of the 10 highest-paid players in the NFL at his position.