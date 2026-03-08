The New York Giants have entered one of the most important offseasons in franchise history under new head coach John Harbaugh, and the early returns suggest patience will define their approach more than aggression. Free agency opens Monday with Tyler Linderbaum and Kenneth Walker III sitting atop the market as transformational talents, but according to Ian O’Connor of The Athletic, the Giants won’t be writing the checks necessary to land either player.

The reality: $14.3 million in cap space with $10 million earmarked for the draft class. The Giants can create flexibility through restructures, cuts, and dipping into their $129 million cushion for 2027, but the willingness to deploy those mechanisms for premium free agents appears limited.

“On other free-agent fronts, don’t expect the Giants to spend big on Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum or Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III, as much as they’d love to land both players,” O’Connor wrote. “Ditto for receivers Alec Pierce and Mike Evans, whose asking prices appear too high.”

It’s sobering for a fanbase hoping Harbaugh’s arrival would trigger a spending spree. Instead, the Giants are targeting the second tier of free agency where value meets need.

The Linderbaum Dream That Won’t Happen

Tyler Linderbaum would solve a problem the Giants have struggled with for years: consistent, physical run blocking at the point of attack. The 25-year-old center is one of the best run blockers in football, a mauler who can anchor Greg Roman’s power-run philosophy.

But Linderbaum’s projected deal could reach $25 million per season. He’s also a subpar pass protector. Spending a quarter of their usable cap space on one center doesn’t leave room to address right guard, right tackle, or depth.

Linderbaum makes everyone around him better, but championship rosters are built on disciplined spending. The Giants appear committed to that discipline even when it means passing on obvious upgrades.

Kenneth Walker’s Price Tag Creates the Same Problem

Kenneth Walker III is coming off the kind of season that resets markets. He rushed for 1,340 yards and nine touchdowns in the regular season, then followed it with a Super Bowl MVP performance where he gashed the Bills for 135 yards on 5.0 yards per carry. He’s 25 years old, durable, and entering his prime. He’s also going to command upward of $10 million per season.

The Giants want a legitimate running back to pair with Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy, but at $10 million annually, Walker represents a luxury they can’t justify when linebacker is barren, right guard needs an upgrade, and the wide receiver room is thin beyond Malik Nabers.

It’s the kind of decision that separates disciplined front offices from desperate ones. Walker would make the Giants better immediately, but better isn’t good enough when the cost prevents you from addressing three other roster deficiencies.

Ian says the Giants are probably not going to spend up for Tyler Linderbaum, Kenneth Walker, Alec Pierce, or Mike Evans.



My guess right now:

-Jermaine Eluemunor is extended

-Flott/Wan'Dale walk

-Tremaine Edumans and Micah McFadden signed

-Jaylen Watson signed at CB https://t.co/P36Wp8ZlI1 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) March 8, 2026

The Second-Tier Strategy

Instead of chasing Linderbaum, Walker, Mike Evans, or Alec Pierce, the Giants will operate in the tier below, where players like Tremaine Edmunds and Wyatt Teller, who represent attainable upgrades or r.

Edmunds was cut by the Chicago Bears but he’s still a 28-year-old linebacker with plus athleticism who could fill the Bobby Okereke void. Teller is a 31-year-old right guard coming off a down year in Cleveland, but he’s a proven gap-scheme blocker who worked with offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren last season. Jermaine Eluemunor is the Giants’ own free agent, a right tackle who performed well in 2025 and could be retained on a reasonable extension.

None of these moves will generate blockbuster headlines, but they allow the Giants to address multiple needs without mortgaging future flexibility. The NFL draft will ultimately define how successful this offseason becomes. The Giants hold the fifth overall pick and can add impact talent at linebacker, safety, or offensive line.

For now, expect restraint. Expect second-tier signings. Expect fans to be frustrated when Linderbaum and Walker sign elsewhere. But also expect a front office operating with discipline, building toward sustainability rather than chasing immediate gratification.