The New York Giants have been connected to Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker in free agency, and the more you dig into the numbers, the more interesting this move becomes. On the latest episode of Fireside Giants, Anthony Rivardo and Alex Wilson debated whether the Giants should pull the trigger on Walker.

What started as skepticism from Anthony has evolved into genuine intrigue, while Alex remains cautiously optimistic but concerned about the price tag.

Anthony’s Warming Up to the Idea

“I’m not gonna lie, Alex, I’m starting to warm up to the idea of the Giants signing Kenneth Walker,” Anthony admitted at the top of the show. “At first, it was a potential signing that I would simultaneously love and hate. But the more that I’ve thought about it, the more research that I’ve done, I’m starting to see the argument for John Harbaugh going out there and making the splash in free agency.”

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Multiple reports have indicated the Giants are going to make a serious run at Walker when free agency opens. The 25-year-old running back is coming off a Super Bowl championship with the Seahawks and represents the top of the running back market.

Alex acknowledged the appeal immediately. “Kenneth Walker, that was not a name that I thought I would hear connected to the Giants this offseason. He is the top of the running back market,” Alex said. “He is a very good running back, guys. I mean, yes, he’s had some injury history over the past couple of years, but he’s coming off a 1,340 yard rushing season with nine touchdowns and some receiving touchdowns and yards there as well. He was the eighth ranked running back according to PFF this past season.”

The Salary Cap Math Actually Works

This is where Anthony’s argument gets really interesting. The immediate comparison everyone will make is to Saquon Barkley, and Anthony addressed that head-on with some compelling salary cap context.

“I’m also concerned about the price tag, but if it’s between $10 to $12 million, I think it’s doable,” Anthony explained. “And the difference is a lot of people are gonna compare this contract to Saquon Barkley. They’re gonna say, well, if you wanted a superstar running back, you should have paid Saquon a couple of years ago, but the cap has changed quite a lot. It’s gone up $76 million since the Giants negotiated that deal with Saquon Barkley.”

When Saquon wanted $14 million per season from the Giants, that represented 6.5% of the salary cap. Now, with the 2026 salary cap set at $300 million, that same $14 million would only be 4.7% of the cap.

“I don’t even think they’re going to be paying him $14 million. I think they’re going to be paying him closer to $10 to $12 million if they end up signing a deal with Kenneth Walker,” Anthony said. “So you’re talking about 3% of the salary cap space potentially for a player who can put up a thousand yards, play in a committee backfield as he’s done for the entirety of his career, take a ton of pressure off of Malik Nabers, off of Jaxson Dart and give this offense a weapon.”

Anthony then made perhaps his strongest point: “I think that the running back position, Alex, it’s become a bargain. It has not adjusted for the rest of the inflation. There is no other position in the NFL that you can sign the top of the market player for less than $20 million per season, except for running back. And you can sign it for half of that price.”

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Cam Skattebo Insurance Policy

Alex brought up a critical concern that changes the entire conversation: Cam Skattebo’s ankle injury and what it means for the Giants’ backfield depth.

“I also think we have to temper our expectations about Cam Skattebo,” Alex said. “We love Cam, you know, really, really fun player to watch and exciting, but he’s coming off a significant ankle injury. You know, he broke bones, ligaments torn to shreds. And that’s not something that we should take lightly. We do need to be cautious and careful about that. The Giants do need an insurance policy.”

Then Alex dropped some harsh truth about Tyrone Tracy: “Tyrone Tracy was one of the worst running backs in the NFL last season when it comes to yards after contact. So there are concerns if the Giants want a running back who can move the chains, yards after contact, do all that stuff that Derrick Henry did with the Ravens or other running backs do at the top of the market. Tracy does have limitations in that regard.”

Alex acknowledged cheaper alternatives exist. “Tyler Allgeier is a much cheaper alternative that might even be more available on a shorter term contract like there are solutions the Giants can go for here,” he noted. But he also recognized Walker’s unique value.

Walker Shows Up in Big Moments

“Kenneth Walker is a true playmaker,” Alex said. “I mean, we just watched what he did against the Pats in the Super Bowl. 135 yards on the ground on 27 attempts. That’s five yards per attempt. He was straight up a monster against San Francisco in the divisional round. 116 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Like this guy shows up in big moments too.”

Alex continued building the case: “When he’s healthy and he’s cooking and that offensive line is moving and the Giants invest in that, you’re talking about a pretty solid system there. Pairing a young quarterback like Jaxson Dart, pairing young quarterbacks with good running backs has always been a really strong combination to win games in the playoffs, especially.”

Anthony jumped on that point. “Yeah, I mean having a guy who can carry the rock 25 to 30 times in a clutch situation, big-time game, that’s valuable and it takes a lot of pressure off that young quarterback that you’re trying to develop,” he said.

The Alternative Investment Argument

Anthony was honest about his preferred allocation of resources. “Would I rather invest that money elsewhere? Probably. I would like to see the Giants get a starting CB1. I would like to see them reinvest that money potentially into Jermaine Eluemunor,” he admitted.

But then he presented an intriguing alternative framework: “If they’re intent about surrounding Jaxson Dart with weapons, I think there’s more value to signing Kenneth Walker at about $10 to $12 million. Plus you can probably add Isaiah Likely, Hollywood Brown, all three of those players for about the same price that you would be paying per year for Tee Higgins. I think you get a lot more impact from those three guys than you do from the one.”

That’s the playmaking talent accumulation argument in action. Instead of one premium receiver, you get a running back, a tight end, and a wide receiver for the same total cost.

The Committee Backfield Fit

One often overlooked factor is Walker’s comfort in a committee system. “Kenneth Walker is used to playing in a committee backfield. Tracy, Skattebo, they would still get their touches,” Anthony noted. “And Kenneth Walker, 25 years old, because he’s played in a committee, not a ton of wear and tear potentially. I think he could be a really special player for years to come.”

That age and usage profile matters. Walker isn’t a 28-year-old bell cow with 2,000 career touches. He’s 25 with relatively fresh legs.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where They Both Land

“I like the idea of Kenneth Walker. I’m not completely sold on it yet, but I am bracing for the possibility that the Giants sign him this upcoming offseason,” Anthony concluded.

Alex’s position remained consistent: show me the final price tag. “Depending on the price, I’d have to see what the end price is,” he said.

The debate captures the tension perfectly. Walker checks every box the Giants need: a physical runner who fits John Harbaugh’s offensive philosophy, playoff experience, relatively affordable given the inflated salary cap, and insurance against Cam Skattebo’s injury concerns. But the Giants also have legitimate needs at cornerback, right tackle, and other positions.