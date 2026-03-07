The New York Giants are addressing their right guard vacancy with a clear vision, and according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, former Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller fits that profile perfectly. With Greg Van Roten hitting free agency and offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren bringing gap-scheme expertise from Cleveland, the Giants are targeting a specific type of guard to anchor Greg Roman’s run-heavy attack.

Teller’s 2025 season was objectively his worst as a pass protector. Over 765 snaps, the 31-year-old gave up 24 pressures, three sacks, and four penalties at right guard. But the Giants aren’t building their offense around pass protection. They’re building it around gap-scheme power runs, counter concepts, and physical dominance at the point of attack.

At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Teller possesses the size gap-scheme coordinators covet. Roman’s philosophy relies on down-blocking linemen creating vertical displacement while pullers attack linebackers at the second level. That requires guards who can drive defensive tackles off the ball and create movement in short-yardage situations. Teller has done that at a Pro Bowl level when healthy and properly utilized.

The Cleveland Connection Makes This Low-Risk

Bloomgren spent the entire 2025 season coaching Teller in Cleveland, which means he knows exactly what he’s getting: the physical tools, the attitude issues, the calf injuries that cost him eight games over two seasons, and the technique flaws in pass protection. When a position coach brings a former player with him, it’s because he believes he can fix what’s broken.

According to Pro Football Focus, Teller is projected at one year, $3 million, which is absurdly affordable for a starting guard. The Giants could structure a two-year deal with an out after the first season, preserving upside if Bloomgren can resurrect the version of Teller who earned two All-Pro selections.

Scheme Fit Matters More Than Individual Decline

Roman’s gap scheme isn’t about zone-based athleticism; it’s about generating force through combination blocks and winning one-on-one matchups at the point of attack. Teller’s pass protection decline is concerning, but it’s worth noting the Browns have been dysfunctional for years. A change of scenery and a coordinator who understands how to deploy you properly can unlock production.

The Giants ranked 10th in pass protection last season but 20th in run blocking, which is the inverse of what a run-first operation needs. Teller immediately upgrades physicality on the right side, particularly in short-yardage and goal-line situations where Nagy’s offense will lean on power concepts.

This isn’t flashy. It’s a practical move that fills a need without creating problems. Teller checks every box: size, strength, familiarity with the coach, and affordability. If he plays 14 games and gives them respectable run blocking, it’s a win.