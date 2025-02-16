Giants not expected to have major interest in Aaron Rodgers in free agency

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Jets are moving on from Aaron Rodgers. The New York Giants, meanwhile, are on the hunt for a franchise quarterback. These two unrelated storylines have sparked speculation, connecting the dots that Rodgers could be on the Giants’ shortlist in free agency. However, a recent report indicates that is likely not the case.

Giants not expected to have Aaron Rodgers high on their list of free agents

The Giants will be shopping in the free-agent market for a quarterback this offseason. They have been linked to plenty of names, including Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold, and even on the trade market with Matthew Stafford.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Rodgers has been brought up as well, however, Paul Schwartz of The New York Post recently reported that the Giants won’t have the future Hall of Famer high on their list of targets:

“As for Aaron Rodgers, never say never but he will not be high on the list,” Schwartz reports.

The Jets are moving on from Rodgers after two disappointing seasons with the team. He suffered a season-ending injury on the first drive of the season in 2023. In 2024, he started all 17 games, but the Jets limped to a 5-12 record, firing their head coach and general manager in the middle of the season. Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards with a 28-11 TD-INT ratio.

Though he might still have some gas left in the tank, it’s hard to imagine the Giants being interested in Rodgers and the persona he brings along with him. He certainly knows how to grab the media headlines, and not necessarily for the right reasons, which will likely turn the Giants away following a disastrous 2024 season that saw media run rampant with headlines as planes flew over MetLife Stadium calling for firings.

As Schwartz stated in his report, signing Rodgers cannot be completely ruled out, though it is unlikely. The quarterback market will be competitive this offseason and, while the Giants will be determined to land their guy, they need to have backup plans in place.