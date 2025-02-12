Jets superstar’s off-field activity reportedly led to split with team

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

New York Jets superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ media presence reportedly led to him and the franchise splitting.

Jets were not fond of Aaron Rodgers’ talk show appearances

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini stated on her “Scoop City” podcast that Rodgers’ activity on the Pat McAfee Show rubbed the Jets franchise the wrong way (h/t CBS Sports’ Will Brunson):

“I was told that when they had conversations with Aaron Rodgers about what the future would look like, if you’re going to be part of this team, you’re going to attend all of the training camp, you’re not going to do Pat McAfee interviews anymore,” Russini said.

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Rodgers was a regular on the Pat McAfee Show

Rodgers made several appearances on Pat McAfee’s hit sports show over the last couple of NFL seasons. There, he would discuss a myriad of topics including his future in the league, New York’s franchise, polarizing takes, and more.

The four-time NFL MVP, slated for possible retirement, has not shied away from divulging his true opinions when questioned. His blunt comments tied to his amplified public profile may have been viewed as damaging to the locker room and organizational structure that the Jets are trying to establish ahead of next season after a grossly underwhelming 2024 campaign.